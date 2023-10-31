Kick co-founder and popular streamer Trainwreckstv has reportedly bet more than 13.9 billion dollars on Stake

Tyler "Trainwreckstv" is known for his gambling streams, and recently it was reported that the Kick co-founder had wagered around 13.9 billion dollars on the online crypto gambling website, Stake. This platform has been a point of contention in the streaming industry for some time now, having come under fire for sponsoring popular creators to gamble on it.

With Kick being backed by a number of Stake owners, many have criticized it for its connections to betting. Recently, the debate around the site has been rekindled after new-signing Nickmercs revealed he has a gambling deal with the site. Now, screenshots of Trainwreckstv having bet $13.9 billion on Stake have added fuel to the fire.

As per images shared by @iqkev on X, formerly Twitter, the streamer has apparently wagered exactly $13,924,741,344.91 on his primary account.

Other significant figures from the screenshot involve the number of bets placed, which is roughly 7.5 million. It also appears that Trainwreckstv lost a vast majority of them, having won less than ten percent of the time.

"Bro is gambling his life": Social media reacts to Trainwreckstv having gambled 13.9 billion dollars on Stake

Tyler has been one of the biggest advocates of the new platform Kick, having been one of the most vocal opposition to fellow Twitch streamers Mizkif and Pokimane. These two creators had publicly called on the Amazon-owned platform to ban gambling in 2022.

The backlash against Slots and other betting games on Twitch then led to severe restrictions being put in place. Months later, Trainwreckstv announced his intention to work with Kick.

While they have been praised by many fans for their creator-friendly deals, this platform has been embroiled in a variety of controversies in the past. From lapse in moderation to being accused to be promoting gambling streams, the Stake-backed website has had a patchy yet strong start, growing considerably since its inception.

Kick's latest singing, Nickmercs, made headlines recently for also revealing that he had taken a deal that requires him to gamble on stream. He has also announced that he will move out of the US temporarily to avoid breaking any laws about sponsored gambling.

In any case, Trainwreckstv's massive 13.9 billion dollars wagered has got many on social media speculating, with most noting how big that amount really is.

Others have noted that people should not look up to streamers such as him, while some have pointed out that most of the money is probably provided by Stake as part of its sponsorship deals.