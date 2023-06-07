Create

Trainwreckstv reveals his biggest gambling loss in one sitting, compares his transparency to MrBeast

By Shreyan Mukherjee
Modified Jun 07, 2023 06:51 GMT
Trainwreckstv makes bold revelation (Image via Twitch)
Trainwreckstv makes bold revelation (Image via Twitch)

Twitch and Kick star Tyler "Trainwreckstv" made a surprising revelation during Adin Ross' recent livestream (June 7). Known for being an avid gambler, the streamer shared that he once lost approximately $25 million in a single night while gambling. Furthermore, he emphasized that the disclosed amount is entirely genuine and accurately represents the extent of his losses.

In fact, Trainwreckstv drew a comparison to Jimmy "MrBeast" (the creator, although not a gambler, is known to make big money moves), highlighting that his own financial figures are entirely "transparent." The clip in question is provided below:

Comment by u/LSFBotUtilities from discussion Train claims he lost $24.9m in one night of gambling in LivestreamFail

"In one day I think it was $24.9 million" - Trainwreckstv reveals massive figure he lost at one go

Trainwreckstv is well-acquainted with making substantial wagers in the realm of gambling. As expected, taking on high stakes entails a considerable amount of risk. When prompted to disclose his most significant loss from a single session, the streamer promptly responded:

"In one day I think it was $24.9 million USD. I understand that a lot of like, haters or a lot of, you know, insecure, petty, jealous streamers will think that's fake, but if they knew my deal..."

He added:

"I'll double down on this a thousand times over, there isn't a single streamer, nobody, not even MrBeast himself, that would do the deal as transparently and authentically as I did. Nobody would."

The Kick star further asserted that there were no "safeguards" and he could have easily pocketed that figure had he "withdrawn" it.

Gambling can be a serious and addictive problem for many people. It is important to remember that many streamers are paid by gambling websites to promote their sites. The losses they incur on a stream may not always reflect the reality of their gambling habits.

What did the community say?

The clip elicited a lot of responses from the popular r/LivestreamFail subreddit. Many pointed out the staggering sum of money, as quoted by Tyler, suggesting that it is more than the majority will ever see in a "lifetime." Here are some of the notable reactions:

Comment by u/IlIIlIlIlllIII from discussion Train claims he lost $24.9m in one night of gambling in LivestreamFail
Comment by u/Locke10815 from discussion Train claims he lost $24.9m in one night of gambling in LivestreamFail
Comment by u/EbolaMan123 from discussion Train claims he lost $24.9m in one night of gambling in LivestreamFail
Comment by u/Locke10815 from discussion Train claims he lost $24.9m in one night of gambling in LivestreamFail
Comment by u/Goflam from discussion Train claims he lost $24.9m in one night of gambling in LivestreamFail
Comment by u/J_House1999 from discussion Train claims he lost $24.9m in one night of gambling in LivestreamFail

Trainwreckstv is no stranger to making bold statements about his financial situation. In October 2022, he claimed to have made over $360 million in the previous 16 months by promoting gambling on his streams.

Quick Links

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...