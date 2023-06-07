Trainwreckstv reveals his biggest gambling loss in one sitting, compares his transparency to MrBeast

Twitch and Kick star Tyler "Trainwreckstv" made a surprising revelation during Adin Ross' recent livestream (June 7). Known for being an avid gambler, the streamer shared that he once lost approximately $25 million in a single night while gambling. Furthermore, he emphasized that the disclosed amount is entirely genuine and accurately represents the extent of his losses.

In fact, Trainwreckstv drew a comparison to Jimmy "MrBeast" (the creator, although not a gambler, is known to make big money moves), highlighting that his own financial figures are entirely "transparent." The clip in question is provided below:

"In one day I think it was $24.9 million" - Trainwreckstv reveals massive figure he lost at one go

Trainwreckstv is well-acquainted with making substantial wagers in the realm of gambling. As expected, taking on high stakes entails a considerable amount of risk. When prompted to disclose his most significant loss from a single session, the streamer promptly responded:

"In one day I think it was $24.9 million USD. I understand that a lot of like, haters or a lot of, you know, insecure, petty, jealous streamers will think that's fake, but if they knew my deal..."

He added:

"I'll double down on this a thousand times over, there isn't a single streamer, nobody, not even MrBeast himself, that would do the deal as transparently and authentically as I did. Nobody would."

The Kick star further asserted that there were no "safeguards" and he could have easily pocketed that figure had he "withdrawn" it.

Gambling can be a serious and addictive problem for many people. It is important to remember that many streamers are paid by gambling websites to promote their sites. The losses they incur on a stream may not always reflect the reality of their gambling habits.

What did the community say?

The clip elicited a lot of responses from the popular r/LivestreamFail subreddit. Many pointed out the staggering sum of money, as quoted by Tyler, suggesting that it is more than the majority will ever see in a "lifetime." Here are some of the notable reactions:

Trainwreckstv is no stranger to making bold statements about his financial situation. In October 2022, he claimed to have made over $360 million in the previous 16 months by promoting gambling on his streams.

Poll : 0 votes