YouTube lowers partnership program requirements: Everything you need to know about the new YouTube Partner Program

In a recent blog post, YouTube announced that they will lower the threshold for creators to join the YPP or the YouTube Partner Program. The partnership, similar to its competitors like Twitch, unlocks more features for streamers and content creators that are considered essential for community engagement. The press release notes that the platform is lowering the requirements to take an active part in the growth of smaller streamers by allowing them to access things such as fan funding and other revenue-sharing avenues at an earlier stage than before.

The changes will take effect next month only for creators based in the United States, United Kingdom, Taiwan, South Korea, and Canada. Keep reading for all the details.

The new YPP is similar to the Twitch affiliate program: Explaining the new YouTube Partner Program eligibility criteria

Content creators will be able to join a limited edition of the new Partner Program by completing these requirements:

Have at least 500 subscribers to their channel Have three valid public uploads in the last 90 days Have 3,000 valid public watch hours in the last year and/or have three million valid public Shorts views in the last 90 days

Those creators who meet these three eligibility criteria, however, will only get access to these fan funding features:

Channel Memberships

Super Chat

Super Stickers

Super Thanks

Promote products on YouTube Shopping

The rest of the YPP benefits, such as getting a share of the all-important ad revenue, will be unlocked once creators reach the existing Partner Program requirements, which require 1,000 subscribers + 4,000 public watch hours or 10 million public short views. Creators who reach this threshold will automatically unlock the benefits without having to apply again.

The move to make the live streaming aspect on the website more streamlined has a lot of implications as to where the platform stands with respect to its competitors, mainly Twitch. The new lowered threshold of the YouTube Partner Program acts like the Twitch Affiliate program as it unlocks access to a limited number of features before a higher requirement ceiling is met when creators get full access.

By doing so, the Google-owned platform has made the next move in the ongoing streamer wars as the competition heats up between Twitch and other up-and-coming platforms such as Kick and Rumble.

