YouTuber Danny Aarons challenges Jack Doherty to a fight as both creators get into a slugging match on social media

YouTuber Danny Aarons recently called out Kick streamer Jack Doherty for a fight on X. Doherty seemingly accepted the challenge, and their interaction went viral, with many people posting about their potential boxing match. Considering how popular influencer boxing has gotten in the last couple of years, a bout between the two is not something unthinkable.

Seemingly out of the blue, Aarons tagged Doherty in a post on X, calling him a “b**ch” in an apparent challenge. The post read:

"Fight me you little b**ch @dohertyjack"

About seven hours after the post went viral with over one million views on X, Doherty responded by repeating the same words but in all caps:

"FIGHT ME U LITTLE B**CH!"

The viral interaction on X (Image via X)

"Nah u so random": Jack Doherty responds to Danny Aarons' fight challenge on X

The X exchange between Danny Aarons and Jack Doherty garnered a lot of traction, especially after Happy Punch, the industry leader in promoting influencer combat sports, made a post about them and asked people if they were up for a fight between the two.

Happy Punch's post read:

"How much would you pay to watch Danny Aarons KO Jack Doherty?"

Kick streamer's reply (Image via X)

Doherty replied to the post by insulting Aarons, which many saw as an encouraging sign if they were to actually fight. The Kick streamer replied with:

"Crazy hairline and his p*bes are glued to his face"

In another post, however, he appeared to belittle Aarons, claiming that he was not famous enough to fight him and wanted an Island Boy instead.

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, Aarons replied to Doherty's original reply to his challenge. It seems the YouTuber had every intention of finishing what he had started and even tagged MisfitsBoxing in his post, calling on Doherty to "run it." However, Doherty seemed to back out and called him "random" while reiterating his wish to fight an Island Boy.

Their second interaction (Image via X)

In another post, the Kick streamer went even further, stating that he would take on both of the Island Boys at the same time.

Expand Tweet

Fan reactions to the fight

Here is how people reacted to a prospective fight between the two content creators, with many referencing a recent fiasco Jack Doherty had with a bodyguard on stream.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

He also got trolled after he seemingly refused to fight Danny Aarons.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

As it stands, it is unlikely that the two content creators will ever engage in a bout, especially considering Doherty has specifically talked about not fighting Aarons after insinuating he is not famous.

For context, Aarons is known for his EA FC content on Twitch and has around 1.6 million subscribers. Meanwhile, Doherty has 13 million subscribers on YouTube.