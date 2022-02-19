YouTuber Eugenia Cooney banned from Twitch

YouTuber Eugenia Cooney was banned from Twitch today, leaving her fans shocked and confused. So far, neither the streamer nor the platform has clarified the reason for the ban.

Usually, fans can point to a specific moment during the last stream that could've violated TOS and led to a ban. However, it seems that the audience hasn't definitively figured this one out yet.

Eugenia Cooney is a long-time online content creator

Cooney first created her YouTube channel just over a decade ago when she uploaded makeup tutorials and outfit showcases. She still makes these videos, but a lot has happened during her career.

Cooney's career has been filled with controversy since the beginning, mainly given her appearance. Viewers have routinely expressed concern about the streamer's health. Some of her videos were shocking enough to prompt other prominent streamers who also expressed concern.

Cooney has struggled with anorexia for many years. She was in rehab three years ago to mitigate her eating disorder. She was initially successful in correcting her habits, but her healthy lifestyle wouldn't last long.

Fans left to theorize

Most people on Twitter and Reddit were left confused about the reason for the ban, given no official clarification. Some speculated that it could have something to do with her appearance. Others were saddened to see her continue to struggle with anorexia.

zach @xZoito @SchalaZeal @StreamerBans @Eugenia_Cooney she isnt. she was doing really good a couple years ago but now shes not doing to well again @SchalaZeal @StreamerBans @Eugenia_Cooney she isnt. she was doing really good a couple years ago but now shes not doing to well again

A few believe the ban could have been triggered when Cooney accidentally displayed nudity on her stream. That is against Twitch's TOS, even if accidental.

YawningDory @YawningDoryX @zero_fuksgivins @StreamerBans @Eugenia_Cooney Nah she's been flashing for weeks now. Twitch finally caught on after she flashed her breasts @zero_fuksgivins @StreamerBans @Eugenia_Cooney Nah she's been flashing for weeks now. Twitch finally caught on after she flashed her breasts

Yuli @spoopyleda @StreamerBans @Eugenia_Cooney That's what happens when you show your nipples and crotch to your viewers. I bet only fans will take her @StreamerBans @Eugenia_Cooney That's what happens when you show your nipples and crotch to your viewers. I bet only fans will take her 😆

Accidental nudity has also resulted in bans for other content creators. These creators were only banned for one day. Hence, it is likely that Cooney will return to streaming soon.

Edited by Srijan Sen