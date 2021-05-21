"I'm alive": Eugenia Cooney explains she nearly went to police station after reports of "cardiac arrest"

YouTuber Eugenia Cooney took to Twitter on May 20th to tell her followers about an odd situation where the police received a random phone call falsely claiming that Eugenia was in cardiac arrest.
Known for her vlogs, makeup tutorials, and mental health posts, Eugenia Cooney has over 2 million subscribers. She rose to fame when she began speaking out about her eating disorder, which many have berated her for.
Fans have always enjoyed her content but shamed her for being "excessively skinny". After receiving so much hate, Eugenia took a hiatus, only to come back to YouTube via Shane Dawson's documentary titled, "The Return of Eugenia Cooney" which was released in 2019.
Eugenia Cooney nearly met with the authorities
While most of her critics drew the line at commenting on her YouTube videos, one person allegedly called the police, falsely informing them that Eugenia Cooney was in cardiac arrest.
Due to this, Eugenia planned to go over to the police situation to sit down and discuss the issue with officers. However, she couldn't have a sit down with the police as they were busy and needed to postpone the meeting.
Sometime later, Eugenia went on Instagram to thoroughly explain the situation to her followers.
"Today's been strange for me...the other day I got this phone call, that I guess for some reason someone decided it would be a good idea to call the police and tell them I was about to die. Obviously I'm alive."
Also read: Mike Majlak slams Trisha Paytas over tweet about his pros/cons list; gets called out by Twitter
Fans concerned for Eugenia Cooney's safety
Eugenia's fans took to Twitter to express their concern for her safety. Her followers have previously been known to do "wellness checks" on Eugenia, seeing as her health was deteriorating.
As Eugenia was previously "swatted", fans in the comments were on high alert after hearing the news.
Also read: 5 of Addison Rae's most viral TikToks
Eugenia has yet to comment further on the situation. It has not been confirmed if the alleged call was a wellness check or not.
Also read: "I'm so f*cking tired of the media": Logan Paul responds to turtle driving backlash against him and brother Jake Paul