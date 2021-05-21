"I'm alive": Eugenia Cooney explains she nearly went to police station after reports of "cardiac arrest"

YouTuber Eugenia Cooney took to Twitter on May 20th to tell her followers about an odd situation where the police received a random phone call falsely claiming that Eugenia was in cardiac arrest.

Known for her vlogs, makeup tutorials, and mental health posts, Eugenia Cooney has over 2 million subscribers. She rose to fame when she began speaking out about her eating disorder, which many have berated her for.

Fans have always enjoyed her content but shamed her for being "excessively skinny". After receiving so much hate, Eugenia took a hiatus, only to come back to YouTube via Shane Dawson's documentary titled, "The Return of Eugenia Cooney" which was released in 2019.

Eugenia Cooney nearly met with the authorities

While most of her critics drew the line at commenting on her YouTube videos, one person allegedly called the police, falsely informing them that Eugenia Cooney was in cardiac arrest.

Due to this, Eugenia planned to go over to the police situation to sit down and discuss the issue with officers. However, she couldn't have a sit down with the police as they were busy and needed to postpone the meeting.

Good morning guys! Going over to the police station today to meet with some of the guys there cause I guess someone called them saying I was in cardiac arrest... 🥲 and since they keep getting weird calls I guess some of them wanna meet 😅 today should be interesting! — Eugenia Cooney (@Eugenia_Cooney) May 20, 2021

So I guess they got busy with other things today and I actually won’t have to go in until next week sometime! 😅 sorry guys just kinda a weird start to my day, but I always feel bad when they have to deal with false calls like that 🥲 hope all you guys’ days are going good! 💕 — Eugenia Cooney (@Eugenia_Cooney) May 20, 2021

Sometime later, Eugenia went on Instagram to thoroughly explain the situation to her followers.

"Today's been strange for me...the other day I got this phone call, that I guess for some reason someone decided it would be a good idea to call the police and tell them I was about to die. Obviously I'm alive."

Fans concerned for Eugenia Cooney's safety

Eugenia's fans took to Twitter to express their concern for her safety. Her followers have previously been known to do "wellness checks" on Eugenia, seeing as her health was deteriorating.

As Eugenia was previously "swatted", fans in the comments were on high alert after hearing the news.

Wtf that’s not okay who the hell is calling them?

We all want you to get help and start recovery again but this is NOT the way to do it

I’m sorry this is happening to you Eugenia — zelda ✨ (@humansrawful) May 20, 2021

that's so messed up??? i hope it goes okay. 💕 — ray (@bensonsthompson) May 20, 2021

Oh no!😓 Dont worry Eugenia it will be alright!💖 — Oliver🏳️‍🌈♀️ (@MEIKO_is_best) May 20, 2021

I hope you don't have problems, have a great day. — Armando Lopez Gzz (@MandoMasao) May 20, 2021

I hope everything turns out okay for you💕 please keep us updated 🥺 — Kayda-Sarenity (@KSarenity) May 20, 2021

Stay safe and take their advice people are just getting desperate to help you and running out of options noone is doing this out of spite or malice — Jay Mortis (@jay_mortis) May 20, 2021

Be safe sweetheart. Hope you're getting medical checkups too. It's time for basically everyone after corona had us all in lockdown. — Forever Kitten (@PrettyBeastie) May 20, 2021

Oh my god what is wrong with these people!!! I hope everything goes ok 💖 — 💖🦄sarah🦄💖 @ PATREON (@villanarei) May 20, 2021

Good luck and stay safe girl. 🖤💫 — Stefanie (@yesitsstefanie) May 20, 2021

Hope you’ll be okay 💕 — Marie Helene Lyster💛 (@LysterMarie) May 20, 2021

Eugenia has yet to comment further on the situation. It has not been confirmed if the alleged call was a wellness check or not.

