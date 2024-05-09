YouTuber Lord Miles says he is willing to pay ISIS £100K if they can take him out in England

YouTuber Miles "Lord Miles" has seemingly placed a bounty worth £100,000 on himself, promising to pay it to any member of the terrorist organization ISIS if they can "kill" him in his home country of England. The creator has made the unconventional announcement on X in the context of him being seemingly threatened by a YouTube comment left under his video by a member purportedly belonging to the radical group.

The comment was showcased in a screenshot uploaded by the creator, with the profile photo of the commenter showcasing a man in front of the ISIS flag. The sinister comment stated:

"May allah forgive you brother, but we won't."

Miles had allegedly been threatened by a member of ISIS on YouTube (Image via real_lord_miles/X)

Lord Miles is well-known for engaging in dangerous tourism during the Fall of Kabul that took place in 2021, wherein the Taliban took control of Afghanistan's capital city. The creator has made more than three trips to Afghanistan, with one of his last ones involving him being apprehended by the Taliban and kept imprisoned from March to October 2023.

However, according to Miles, this was not an unpleasant experience as he was taken care of and treated like a "guest." Within the new post made by Miles, he can be seen calling out members of ISIS, stating:

"I remember when ISIS threatened me in the YouTube comments. I now officially put a £100k bounty on my own head to any ISIS member that can kill me in England. Inbred goat f**kers."

Miles also shared his experience meeting an ISIS-K member (Image via real_lord_miles/X)

In a follow-up post, Lord Miles shared his experience of supposedly meeting a member of ISIS-K, a sub-branch of the terrorist organization ISIS, and watching his interrogation take place with other Taliban members, whom he referred to as "Talibros." It is important to note that the ISIS and Taliban are warring factions, and do not share amicable relations. The creator stated:

"I met an ISIS-Kemember in Taliban jail and he was shaking and crying like a b**ch, I laughed at him during his interrogation which I got to watch with the other Talibros."

Lord Miles was also reportedly in contact with another creator, YourFellowArab, who was held hostage by a gang in Haiti after he went to the war-torn nation to interview one of its members. The kidnappers had demanded a ransom of $600,000.