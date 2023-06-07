YouTuber who said women should endure domestic violence threatens to sue Destiny for defamation

Political commentator Steven "Destiny" has been threatened with legal action by a fellow YouTuber who appeared alongside him on the Whatever podcast. Jonathan "Modern Life Dating" gives dating and self-help advice to an audience of over 200,000 subscribers. He has come under fire in the last week due to inflammatory remarks he made.

Destiny appeared on the podcast alongside his wife, Swedish streamer Melina Goransson, who asked Modern Life Dating what a woman should do if she finds herself in a physically abusive relationship. He responded by saying that women should endure domestic violence. In addition, he was later asked if the same applied to infidelity on the woman's part, to which he disagreed.

Following these comments, Modern Life Dating has received severe backlash online, including from Destiny himself. He has also faced allegations of both engaging in physical violence against women as well as advocating for violence online.

Yesterday, Modern Life Dating hosted a nearly five-hour livestream addressing the allegations and seemingly threatening to sue Destiny for defamation. He said:

"If you continue to defame me, there will be consequences for your actions... And if you think I'm f**king joking, I know where you live, and I have your address. I can serve you all the legal papers that need to be served."

What is Modern Life Dating being accused of amid controversy involving Destiny?

A clip of Modern Life Dating's stance on relationships recently went viral on social media. In the clip, he was asked what a woman in a physically abusive relationship should do and responded by saying that she must endure for the sake of her children.

The YouTuber has been widely criticized for the take and placed under increased public scrutiny. This includes people digging into his own personal life and finding that he has an alleged history of physical violence against women, as well as encouraging violence via group DMs.

Yesterday, Modern Life Dating went on a nearly five-hour livestream addressing these allegations, denying any wrongdoing while threatening to sue Destiny for defamation. It is unclear what the political streamer said that would be considered defamatory.

Destiny has not responded to Modern Life Dating's comments at this time.

