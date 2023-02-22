On February 22, 2023, YouTube streamer Steven "Destiny" hosted a livestream dedicated to StarCraft 2. While playing a real-time strategy (RTS) game, the streamer initiated a conversation about Twitch promoting popular content creator Nicole "Neekolul."

Destiny wondered if the platform would promote a male with the "same background" as Neekolul. He claimed that Twitch giving a shoutout to the latter was a "wild thing" and expressed his thoughts on the situation by exclaiming:

"Actually, like, legally abusive, domestic abuse f***king charged person is getting a f***king special shoutout from Twitch! Why?! I don't know, that s**t is wild to me, in my personal opinion."

Destiny goes off on Twitch after the platform gives a "special shoutout" to Neekolul

The conversation started at the 02:31-hour mark of his February 22 broadcast, when Destiny opined on the livestreaming platform promoting Neekolul. He stated:

"Real talk, though. If there was a man with the background that Neeko had, do you think Twitch would be featuring them on some f***king shoutout thing? There's no f***king shot! That is so f***king wild to me!"

The Nebraska native claimed that he didn't want to sound mean while talking about the matter and added:

"I'm not going to be mean. Yeah, I had a feeling today. I don't think it's exasperated by the fact that I hate this f***king person so much. She pedo-bait in all of her pictures."

Timestamp: 02:31:40

Destiny commented on how Neekolul went viral on the internet:

"The only reason anybody knows who she is because she blew up on some cringe f***king Bernie, little zoomer tweet dance. Like, I've never seen anything from her, ever, that even seems like a shred of talent of anything!"

The YouTuber alleged that Neekolul was a domestic abuser who received "special shoutouts" from the Amazon-owned platform.

Twitch @Twitch Who matches your vibe today? Who matches your vibe today? https://t.co/EKIPG8oXnW

Fans react to the streamer's take

A reaction thread featuring Steven's take was the top post on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, with the reaction thread amassing more than 415 fan reactions. Some of the most relevant comments were along these lines:

Destiny is a well-known personality in the streaming industry who is best known for hosting Just Chatting broadcasts. He is also a political commentator whose opinions frequently go viral online.

Steven is a former Twitch streamer who was indefinitely banned from the platform (on March 24, 2022) after making comments about transwomen. He has since shifted to broadcasting on YouTube, and his channel currently boasts over 627k subscribers.

