YouTuber Twomad's autopsy reportedly done, cause of death remains unknown

YouTuber and content creator Muudea Sedik, known widely as "Twomad" in the online sphere, tragically passed away on February 13, 2024, at the age of 23. Subsequently, the Los Angeles Medical Examiner's Office conducted an autopsy (via radaronline.com) to uncover additional information regarding the mysterious circumstances surrounding Sedik's demise.

Initial online reports have hinted at the possibility of a drug overdose as the cause of death. These reports mentioned the discovery of "drug paraphernalia" at the scene. The cause of his death has been postponed, awaiting the results of toxicology reports, and the investigation remains ongoing (via radaronline.com).

For those unaware, a toxicology test, as its name implies, examines the presence of drugs or other harmful substances in various bodily fluids such as blood, urine, saliva, as well as in hair or sweat samples.

Trigger Warning: This story contains mentions of sexual assault, suicide, and drug use

Has Twomad's body been released? Update given after YouTuber's autopsy

Twomad's unexpected passing has sent shockwaves through the online community. With a content creation career spanning over seven years, the YouTuber had become a prominent figure in the online scene, although recent times have seen him embroiled in controversies.

Being only 23 years old, it's understandable that news of his death has come as a surprise to many. Further investigations into the circumstances surrounding his passing are currently underway as of this writing.

Sedik's body has been cleared for release to the funeral home chosen by his family, according to information provided on the Los Angeles County Coroner's website.

As mentioned previously, the toxicology test is currently in progress, undergoing examination to determine any substances present in Sedik's system. However, the exact cause of his death remains uncertain until the results of this analysis are available.

While autopsy reports typically can be completed within a relatively short timeframe, toxicology reports, on the other hand, can take significantly longer. It's not uncommon for toxicology testing to extend over four to six weeks or even more.

What are the controversies surrounding Twomad?

Those closely following Twomad's career may recall an incident from June 2023 when a Twitter user (@GlocksGoldi) accused him of sexual assault (SA) and engaging in disturbing conversations.

Jameskii makes serious allegations against Sedik (Image via X/@jameskii)

Following the YouTuber's demise, fellow content creators Zastela and Jameskii have come forward with shocking allegations against him, including accusations of sexual harassment and pedophilia. Additionally, Jameskii claimed that the YouTuber attempted his life.