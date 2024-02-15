"Harassed me for months": Zastela and Jameskii accuse Twomad of sexual harassment and pedophilia hours after news of his death surfaces online

While fans mourn the loss of popular YouTuber Muudea "Twomad," fellow content creators Zastela and Jameskii have accused him of sexual harassment and pedophilia, among other things. The streamer's death was confirmed on February 14, 2024, shocking fans who had not seen him in a while.

Trigger warning: This article mentions terms that could upset readers. Kindly exercise discretion.

The allegations come almost a year after similar accusations were made against Twomad in June 2023. While he had defended himself then, a new screenshot shared by Twitch streamer Zastela on X seems to suggest that he had harassed her "for months."

Zastela initially wrote:

"Twomad harassed me for months on my socials and spammed me with dozens of msgs saying how obsessed he was and how much he needed to r*pe me. sometimes he’d add “with a minor” or sh*t like “i don’t regret what i did” quite. deranged."

After a user asked her for proof, Zastela shared a screenshot that included alleged messages from Twomad.

"Tragedy doesn't excuse his actions": YouTuber Jameskii accused Twomad of pedophilia and attempted murder

YouTuber James "Jameskii" also released a lengthy post on X accusing Twomad of attempted murder, drug abuse, and pedophilia. The post has garnered over 12 million views, with netizens expressing shock over the allegations.

Jameskii claimed the YouTuber attempted to kill him to stop him from cooperating with law enforcement in investigations into his alleged crimes:

"Over the past few years he tried to murder me multiple times for helping the police & detectives in multiple states to investigate a lot of horrible things he's done."

Jameskii also accused the streamer of attempted murder and driving under the influence of illegal narcotics:

"He wanted to take out multiple innocent lives by getting behind a wheel and going head on on freeway while being high on illegal drugs. He didn't succeed once as he overdosed before killing anybody, so he tried it again. Despite him trying to murder me and multiple innocent lives I've been trying to help law enforcement to make sure he's safe, doesn't get hurt and doesn't harm anybody."

Jameskii stated that while the content creator's death was "tragic," his alleged actions required retelling. He added that he would be speaking on the subject at length in the future:

"Please remember that he's a r*pist and a pedophile, he continued to prey on the vulnerable even after the police got involved, including a 13 y/o in mental hospital. The tragedy doesn't excuse any of his actions. I will address a lot of stuff when I fully collect my thoughts."

Here are some reactions to the accusations against the YouTube star:

The circumstances surrounding Twomad's death are tragic, and the situation has only gotten more complicated after Zastela and Jameskii came forward with their allegations.