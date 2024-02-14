What happened to Twomad? Law enforcement finds 23-year-old YouTuber dead in his home, police suspect overdose

Popular YouTuber and live streamer Twomad, real name Muudea Sedik, was found dead in his Los Angeles home by law enforcement on Tuesday, February 13, 2024, as per reports. With a combined subscriber count of more than four million on his two channels, tributes have been pouring in since the news of the 23-year-old creator's death spread online.

Authorities were at Sedik's house to answer a welfare check call after the YouTuber had missed a couple of appointments over the last few days. While there is no hint of foul play involved, sources suggest that police are investigating the incident as a possible overdose after drug-related equipment were found at his house.

That said, no official announcement has been made about the case. However, fans have tracked down and presented the corresponding coroner's report from the official County of Los Angeles Medical Examiner website, which lists Twomad's date of death as February 13. His body is scheduled for further examination.

Creator of the Goodnight Girl meme and popular YouTuber Twomad passed away

Born in Canada, Twomad joined YouTube in 2017 primarily as a video game creator playing online competitive titles such as Fortnite and Overwatch. Over time, his style of videos changed drastically, with his comedy skits and sketches becoming highly popular among the audience. Several of his funny videos went viral on the internet.

He also live-streamed regularly up until 2023, and his latest video dates back to September 2023. With two YouTube accounts that have over 2 million subscribers each, Muudea has over 500 million views on his videos in total.

He is also known as the creator of the viral Goodnight Girl meme, where he says the iconic line before falling over in a comedic fashion.

Twomad's long YouTube career is not without controversies. In June 2023, he was accused on social media of sexual assault by another user who also posted several screenshots as proof of the alleged harassment perpetrated by the content creator.

As per news reports, it appears that his death is still being investigated. Nonetheless, the loss of the young YouTuber has naturally shocked many in the community, with fans sharing their sentiments on social media platforms.