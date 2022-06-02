YungJeff deactivates his Twitter account after saying he would do so if Pokimane replied

OTK YungJeff's Twitter followers are very aware of how he constantly proposes weird and hilarious challenges to his followers and to streamers. The latest addition to the set was the 26-year-old announcing he would deactivate his Twitter handle if Pokimane replied to his tweet.

True to his word, OTK's social media manager was off Twitter soon after Pokimane replied to his announcement. The streaming community is enjoying the hilarity given no one expected him to follow through on the bet.

Read on to find out more about YungJeff's hilarious Twitter behavior and how fans are reacting to the same.

Why is OTK's YungJeff no longer on Twitter?

Jeff has been handling the esports streaming organization One True King's social media for nearly two years now. As is the case with the social media managers of most teams, they gather a large following comprised of the organization's fans.

YungJeff often has fun with the influence he has gained in the streaming community, often tagging popular streamers and gamers in his quips. The latest one with Pokimane is making headlines for the fact that he actually went ahead and deactivated his account.

The creator's other social media handles are active and he is hilariously reacting to his own deactivation on them.

Jeff's Instagram story shortly after he deactivated his Twitter (Image via youthfuljeff/Instagram)

YungJeff's followers have hilariously attacked Pokimane for heeding Jeff's request for a reply

Poki's fans have replied in suit, wishing Jeff a farewell from Twitter.

The interactions between these fan bases are being enjoyed by members from all corners of the streaming community.

News outlets picked up on the incident, prompting a user to go hunting on Jeff's profile for other weird tweets the streamer had put up, moments before he deactivated his profile.

iDUNKbiscuits @iDUNKbiscuits @JakeSucky @YUNGJEFF Some people do some weird shit on this platform for attention 🤷🏻‍♂️ @JakeSucky @YUNGJEFF Some people do some weird shit on this platform for attention 🤷🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/cwtRA84hzD

Pokimane has expressed interest in joining OTK on multiple occasions, once even putting the newer entrant over the established org 100Theives. In her words, she would choose OTK over most others for the sole reason that they seemed more "fun." Her latest interaction with OTK's YungJeff is proof of the same.

One True King is an Austin-based esports organization primarily focused on content creation and networking. By focusing solely on hiring content creators over esports athletes, the organization has been able to achieve breakthrough success in the tight-knit gaming space.

OTK also received an award for Best Content Organization at the Streamer Awards.

