Zombies Esports banned from PUBG Mobile Pro League Arabia season 1 for using hacks

Zombie Esports have been banned from the PUBG Mobile Pro League Arabia season 1, after a member of the roster was found to be using cheats.

The mobile esports market is dominated by games like PUBG Mobile and a large number of people work behind the scenes to ensure competitive integrity.

PUBG Mobile has a zero-tolerance policy towards cheating, and they have been fighting against it since their very first tournament.In an attempt to curb cheating, players have been instructed to install a separate anti-cheat app that works in accordance with the in-game anti-cheat system.

Since the past few days, there has been quite a stir regarding Zombies Esports among PUBG Mobile Pro League Arabia teams, and they were constantly complaining about it to the officials.

Upon further investigation, officials discovered that a player competing for Zombies Esports, Break, was using prohibited third-party software during the tournament, which is a clear violation of rules. As a result, Zombies Esports has been disqualified from the ongoing PUBG Mobile Pro League Arabia Season 1 2021.

In addition to being banned from the tournament, Zombies Esports fragger Break's in-game account has also been banned.

Zombies Esports was leading the overall points table at PMPL Arabia with 207 kills and 359 points. Zombies Esports had three of the highest fraggers in the tournament so far, with Break topping the charts with 46 frags. He was followed by his teammate Humam and Saleh, both taking 42 kills each.

PUBG Mobile has also announced that no team will replace Zombies Esports in PMPL Arabia and that the tournament will continue with the remaining teams as scheduled.

PUBG Mobile Pro League Arabia week 3:

The third and last week of PMPL Arabia League stages will also commence today at 9:30 PM IST. The remaining 19 teams will battle it out over ten matches for a qualification berth in the super weekend.

Having had such an excellent second week, Indian team, Galaxy Racers, will be hoping to continue their stellar momentum.