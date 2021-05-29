PUBG Mobile: PMPL Season 1 Arabia super weekend 2 day 2 overall standings 

The second day of the second super weekend of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) 2021 Arabia came to an end today. After an exhilarating day of action that saw teams displaying extraordinary skills, Zombies Esports stand at the top of the points table in dominating fashion, with 183 kills and 321 points.

Gunz Esports are in second spot with 124 kills and 292 points. The third place at the end of the day went to Alpha Legends, who secured 211 points with 111 kills.

Fan-favorite team Galaxy Racer also played well today, continuing their form from yesterday. The team is currently in 13th spot with 134 points in just 10 games.

PMPL Season 1 Arabia Super weekend 2 day 2:-

PMPL Season 1 Arabia overall standings after super weekend 2 day 2

The day started with the first match being played on Erangel. The Chicken Dinner in this match was secured by Yalla Esports with 12 kills to their name. Gunz Esport secured second place in this match with two frags while, RealTiger9 finished third with 10 kills to their name.

The second and third matches of the day, each played on maps Miramar and Sanhok, were won by Scytes Esports and Zombies Esports with 15 and 11 kills to their respective names.

The fourth match of the day, played on Miramar, was won by Zombies Esports with 12 kills to their name. Sudor Esports finished second in this match with four kills.

The fifth and final match of the day was played on Erangel. Galaxy Racer convincingly won the match with 16 kills to their name. The team rotated into the center of the zone early, where they picked off the rest of the teams one by one. NASR Esports finished second in the match with seven kills, while RTG Esports secured third place with four kills.

With just a single day to go in the second super weekend, the teams will be looking to make the most out of the remaining matches. Teams in the bottom half of the table will be looking to move their way up the leaderboard to further strengthen their chances of making it to the Top 16 and qualifying for the Finals.