Galaxy Racer Esports qualifies for PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Arabia's Super Weekend 2

PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL): Arabia Season 1 2021 League Stage is set to kick off today.

The second super weekend will feature 16 teams who earlier qualified during the Weekday play. The super weekend will be played over three days, with each team playing 15 matches. The points for the super weekend will be considered towards the overall points table.

Galaxy Racer Esports, the fan-favorite team from India, has had an average run thus far in the league. The team couldn't make it to the top 16 on the first super weekend.

However, they managed to qualify for the second super weekend. The team will be looking to improve themselves and gain maximum points this super weekend to increase their chances of qualifying for the tournament's finals.

Qualified teams for PMPL Arabia Super Weekend 2

1) Yalla Esports

2) Gunz Esports

3) Zombies Esports

4) Real Tiger9

5) Alpha Legends

6) Fate Esports

7) Rico Infinity team

8) Scytes Esports

9) Hotline Esports

10) NASR Esports

11) Sudor Esports

12) RTG Esports

13) The Snipers

14) Galaxy Racer

15) iKurd Esports

16) Fanatic Zombies

Interestingly, the four teams who didn't qualify for the PMPL super weekend have qualified for the second one. Shockingly Falcons Esports, currently leading the points table, won't be eligible for a second super weekend.

Where and When to watch PMPL Arabia Season 1

The second super weekend will be streamed on the official YouTube channel of PUBG Mobile Esports in languages Arabic, Hindi, and English.

The live broadcast will start today, with the first match beginning at 9:30 p.m. IST.

It would be interesting to see which of the qualified teams make their mark this super weekend. Teams who missed the first PMPL Super weekend will have to work harder to cover the gap between them and the other teams. All in all, the matches promise to be exhilarating and intense.