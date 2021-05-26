PUBG Mobile: PMPL Season 1 Arabia week 2 day 2 overall standings

Day Two of the second week of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL): Arabia 2021 Season 1 League Stage came to an end today.

After an exciting day of action which saw 20 competing teams battle it out for 16 spots in the second super-weekend, Yalla Esports emerged as the table toppers with 103 points and 45 kills. Following them in second place was Gunz Esport with 100 points and 38 kills. The third place went to Zombies Esports with 98 points and 43 kills.

The Top 16 teams also qualified for the PMPL Super weekend 2. They were:

1.) Yalla Esports

2.) Gunz Esports

3.) Zombies Esports

4.) Real Tiger9

5.) Alpha Legends

6.) Fate Esports

7.) Rico Infinity team

8.) Scytes Esports

9.) Hotline Esports

10.) NASR Esports

11.) Sudor Esports

12.) RTG Esports

13.) The Snipers

14.) Galaxy Racer

15.) iKurd Esports

16.) Fanatic Zombies

Unfortunately, Falcons Esports, who are currently at the top of the overall standings, couldn't qualify for the second super weekend. Along with them, RAAD Esports, Flare Royal Team, and Arab GSG, were also unable to make it.

PMPL Season 1 Arabia weekdays 2 overall standings

The day started off with the first match being played on Sanhok. The chicken dinner in this match was secured by Gunz Esports, who bagged a total of 9 kills. Following them in second place were Fanatic Zombies with three kills to their name. Third place in this match went to The Snipers, who secured three kills as well.

The second and third matches of the day, played on maps Miramar and Sanhok respectively, were both secured by Yalla Esports. The team showed their superior abilities and bagged 10 kills in both matches. This virtually sealed their spot in the second super weekend.

The fourth match of the day was played on Miramar. This game was the last hope for Galaxy Racers, as they hoped to make it into the second super weekend. As it stood, they were in 15th place, and the threat of elimination loomed large. The team, however, stepped up to the occasion and secured the second spot in the match with two kills. The match was won by Alpha Legends who picked up 10 kills.

The fifth and final match of the day was played on Sanhok. This time, the chicken dinner was claimed by Gunz Esports with 11 kills. Alpha Legends took second place in this match with four kills, followed by Zombies Esports at third place with eight kills.