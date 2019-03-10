Next free game from Epic Store revealed

Gautam Nath FOLLOW ANALYST News 212 // 10 Mar 2019, 20:29 IST

Epic Games Store, creators of Fortnite, have been on a spree of giving away free games ever since the launch of the store back in December 2018. Last month they gave away Axiom Verge and now, Slime Rancher is the free game they are giving away currently.

Beginning March 21, Epic Games Store will be giving away Oxenfree for free. Oxenfree will be up for grabs for 2 weeks, with the freebie ending on 4 April. Grab it as soon as it's free, it is an incredible game!

Oxenfree is a beautifully made coming of age story. The game doesn't have any cutscenes and the players are expected to go through the story by making different choices. The game was first released in January 2016.

In the game, the player controls a teenage girl called Alex who is on a trip to a local island for the weekend. Unbeknownst to Alex, she accidentally releases a supernatural force that rattles the island and its inhabitants. Alex and her friends must figure out how to stop this supernatural force.

Players will encounter several obstacles and puzzles which they need to clear to get closer to their investigation. Because the game is choice based, there is no "game over" mechanic and the flow of events will occur simply based on the choices they make. This gives the game multiple endings.

The game has only left and right directions to navigate, but the world is very immersive. With its beautiful art style and geometric structures, Oxenfree is a beautiful world along with a beautiful story. Oxenfree has received positive reviews from many critics, praising its beautiful story and its unique take on the "horror" genre.

Epic Games will possibly be giving away free games for a while in order to gather users. Lots of Indie games will be up for grabs, including many Epic Store exclusives.

