Ninja and PewDiePie will team up for Fortnite Friday

Kuldeep Thapa
04 Jun 2019, 18:23 IST

PewDiePie and Ninja

PewDiePie is the biggest individual Youtube creator out there. He made is his career by playing games and walkthrough for games on Youtube. His content has definitely shifted from gaming nowadays but he still makes a visit in gaming section now and then..

This being said, PewDiePie has revealed multiple times that he is not fond of Fortnite. Fortnite is obviously one of the biggest titles in the gaming industry right now. Many creators have garnered huge success by playing Fortnite. PewDiPie, on the other hand, has barely touched the game. He has streamed Fortnite once or twice on his channel one of which came while he was trying to lure more audience in an attempt to overcome T-series.

Now Daniel ‘KEEMSTAR’ Keem has announced that PewDiePie will be partnering with Richard Tyler Blevins more commonly known as Ninja for Friday Fortnite. Friday Fortnite is a popular tournament which features major names across the Fortnite community.

Ninja was formerly playing with Reverse2K and although the duo looked solid they struggled to qualify for Fortnite Worlds tournament.

Keemstar took Twitter to announce that the two will be participating together for the second season of Fortnite Friday. The season will commence on June 7.

PewDiePie is the biggest individual creator on Youtube. He was the most subscribed Youtuber until T-series took over this year.He has currently 96 Million subscribers on Youtube and no individual creator even comes close to it. Ninja is no slouch in that department either, He is the msot followed Twitch channel right now. He also holds the record for most viewed livestream ever on Twitch when he played Fortnite with music industry giants Drake and Travis Scott.

It is unclear where will PewDiePie will stream and will he efen stream or not. He has a Twitch channel but he is rarely active on it. Ninja will obviously stream it on his Twitch channel.

