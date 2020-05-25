Ninja on the Current state of Fortnite: Traps, Old Fortnite Map & Controller players

Fortnite Streamer Ninja on the current state of Fortnite (Image Credits: Ninja/FirstPost)

Ninja, a popular Fortnite content creator who is counted among the best Fortnite players, recently spoke out his mind on the current state of Fortnite.

In his recent video titled "THE STATE OF FORTNITE. MY THOUGHTS", the streamer highlights issues around ping, old Fortnite map, and tactics that could help the game gain a lot of its player base.

Traps - Could they be the counter to 0 ping?

An image of the vaulted "Spike Traps" (Image Credits: PCGamer.com)

Ninja starts off by describing an issue that has plagued Fortnite for a long time. As the Fortnite community puts it: "If it's fun it's vaulted". The streamer explains how traps were intended to be a light and fun item and were a great fit for the game.

Traps allowed players a better chance to defend themselves from their opponents, who relentlessly try and break into other people's boxes during a fight. They also worked in favor of players who played on high pings.

The issue with controller players in Fortnite

The next part of the video talks about controller players and how Fortnite is among one the only games that allow "Controller players on PC" to fight with people on keyboard and mouse.

Ninja points out how some of the best Fortnite players have already spoken against it and other games in the Battle Royale genre never allow the "Controller - KBM" match to maintain an even playing field. The streamer outlines that matching controller players on PC with others on consoles could go a long way in balancing the game.

Is old Fortnite map the solution to revive Fortnite?

Old Fortnite map (Image Credits: Fortnite Wiki Fandom)

It is without a doubt that Ninja's contribution has been crucial in Fortnite's success, the streamer has been found advocating two aspects throughout the new chapter: the "Old Fortnite map" and reviving the OG player base of the game.

He explains, In order to recoup the old Fortnite player base, a lot of the original content creators would have to come together and play the game. While Ninja doesn't mention the revival of 'old Fortnite map' directly in the video, he has expressed his thoughts on multiple occasions during Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 2 about reviving various elements from the "old Fortnite" that can help improve the state of Fortnite