Opinion: Fortnite Season 2, Chapter 2 will change the game forever

Aditya FOLLOW ANALYST Feature

SHARE

Season 2, Chapter 2 drops 2/20/20

Whether it's the endless speculations that Season 2 will feature a new island or a different competitive scene or cracking the hints that Epic leaves behind for us to figure; it is undeniable that Fortnite will change FOREVER with the update v12.00 that will take us to Season 2 of Chapter 1.

The update drops tomorrow and teasers have been rolling out for the last couple of days. It is safe to assume at this point that most members of Fortnite's community is excited to see what changes occur to the game after a historic waiting time of over 100+ days. The Chaos physics engine is undoubtedly the star of the show or rather the update.

v12.00 will also see the new "Chaos Physics engine"

The way Chaos engine works is by amplifying the details of how a structure breaks and collapses. If you'd like more info on how the engine works, Here is a quick five-minute read explaining the functioning of the engine.

Epic games have been always calculated with their moves and there will not be game-breaking changes to the core modes since that would steer most of the players away like it did when they changed the turbo building settings and had to implement a hotfix just to get players to play their game again.

Another major aspect that also comes as a challenge is the revival of the game. This change may be good or bad depending on which side the dice rolls towards. Most Fortnite players and content creators have been on the edge and tired due to a lack of content and constant glitches that ruin their gameplay experience.

The game has also seen a large number of its old player base leave the game in disappointment, boredom or simply because it's too simple or doesn't feel like a challenge to them anymore. The upcoming season is also Fortnite's last chance at its revival. Whether it's a success or not, time will tell!