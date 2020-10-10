Ninja and Fortnite: A match made in heaven that was disrupted by issues

After the launch of Fortnite: Battle Royale, it didn't take long for Ninja to make a name for himself in the community as one of the best Fortnite streamers.

However, towards the beginning of 2020, Ninja was quite displeased with the title as a whole. The reasons cited by Ninja included hackers, issues with Fortnite's gameplay itself, as well as the fact that players using controllers had a clear advantage over keyboard and mouse players.

Ninja's break from Fortnite was so unexpected that rumours of him joining the 100 Thieves roster as a Valorant pro began to surface.

What is Ninja's future in Fortnite?

However, recently, on his Youtube Channel, Ninja has been uploading a lot of Throwback Fortnite videos instead of focusing on fresh content.

In spite of touting "Fortnite is not dying, the community is" as well as "Fortnite lacks action" to be the main reasons behind multiple big name streamers leaving the title, SypherPK recently contacted Ninja and invited him back to Fortnite.

On 18th September 2020, Ninja officially marked his return to Fortnite by playing a few duo games alongside SypherPK.

I've convinced @Ninja to some Fortnite games tomorrow, prepare yourselves. — SypherPK (@SypherPK) September 17, 2020

Advertisement

Ninja himself admitted to feeling rejuvenated after playing Fortnite following the break.

I had some serious bad days in a row recently and felt like there was just a cloud of negative energy around me everywhere. @SypherPK randomly texts me to hop on Fortnite (couple days ago) , today we had the most fun on the game in a long time and I am feeling rejuvenated. — NinjaInnit (@Ninja) September 17, 2020

However, in spite of Ninja's return to Fortnite, the question which still looms large is whether or not Ninja will carry on playing and streaming Fortnite, or if we will see him going back to Valorant.

Ninja's return to Fortnite

It is clearly visible in this video by SypherPK, where we see Ninja getting an understanding of the new season, that he is indeed impressed by the new additions and changes that have made their way into the game.

Since his return, Ninja has been actively playing and streaming Fortnite along side SypherPK, and that is extremely promising for the fans.

However, in a recent comic video made by SypherPK, Ninja is trolled to the extent that he ends up quitting Fortnite.

Advertisement

Nevertheless, as is evident from the video, it was all in good humour, as we see Ninja relaunch the game moments after closing it.

At the end of the day, in spite of the happiness and joy that Ninja's return to Fortnite has caused the fans, it still remains to be seen if Fortnite appeals to him enough as a streamer, or if he will once again move on to different games.