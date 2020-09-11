Ninja has had an eventful last few months as far as his streaming platforms are concerned. He was the first among a series of notable streamers to move to Microsoft's Mixer platform, The reason that Ninja had cited then was that Twitch's contract placed some restrictions on him and did not allow full control over his brand.

Of course, Mixer did not have the best of runs, and was closed down back in July. Regardless, this hardly affected Ninja, who took a break and subsequently announced his temporary move to YouTube. He did not sign an exclusive deal, which in turn kept the option of a 'Twitch return' very much on the cards.

Image Credits: Insider

Furthermore, it must be remembered that Twitch viewers were left aghast when Ninja initially announced his move from the platform. He had been streaming on it since the very beginning, and had a large user base who felt 'cheated' due to the move. However, it now seems that there was a solid reason why the Fortnite Icon hadn't signed a permanent deal with YouTube.

Ninja returns to Twitch, gets called out for being a 'sellout'

One would expect that Twitch viewers would be delighted with Ninja's announcement to rejoin the platform. However, as mentioned, there was also a part of his fan base that felt cheated due to his 'defection' to Mixer, and eventual move to YouTube.

Yesterday, i.e., on 10th September, he posted the following on his Twitter wall:

Oof, someone is a sell out. — maul (@NowJustMaul) September 10, 2020

The clip is a teaser that he posted revealing he will be re-joining Twitch for 'a new chapter'. However, this habitual changing of platforms might have left quite a few of his fans angry, considering some reactions that he got on the bird app.

Some fans immediately called him a sellout and started commenting on the tweet. Others pretended to be confused with the latest announcement, and asked Ninja to specify which platform he has been taking money from.

Dang bro let me know what platform gives you your paycheck so I can check you out.. — David Brown (@Magic_DAB) September 10, 2020

Of course, with Mixer, Ninja had a highly-lucrative deal often touted as the very reason for that move. However, a few fans saw sense in his decision, and tried to explain his side of things.

As you can see below, people recognize the fact that streaming is just like any other business, and money is one of the biggest influencers that play a part in decision making.

Image Credits: Ninja, Twitter

Regardless, quite a few of Ninja’s fans will be delighted with the move, and are sure to welcome him with open arms when he eventually returnss.