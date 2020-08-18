Ninja and ScreaM feel that Jett is the 'most overpowered Valorant Agent’

What Yasuo is to League of Legends, Jett is to Valorant. If you’re good with her, you will be the most overpowered fragger on the server but if you’re not able to pull her off, you will be nothing more than comic relief for the rest of your squad.

Jett is one of the hardest Agents to master in Valorant and comes with a very high skill ceiling, which is only rivalled by Viper.

Hence, in lower-ranked tiers, she is one of the most underwhelming Agents in the game, and players often fail to execute her, with the try-hard fans constantly spamming her to the point of ridicule.

However, with that being said, the higher you go in the Valorant food chain, the more overpowered she gets. And in Valorant’s higher echelons, Jett is by far the most oppressive Agent to play against, especially when she has an Operator in her hands.

Ninja and ScreaM feel that Valorant's Jett needs a nerf

Popular streamer Tyler 'Ninja' Blevins and Team Liquid’s Valorant pro Adil 'ScreaM' Benrlitom are of the opinion that Jett is the most overpowered Valorant Agent.

Jett is the most OP agent at a high level in @PlayVALORANT right now and its not even close. — Ninja (@Ninja) August 17, 2020

Ninja, in one of his tweets, stated that she “is the most OP agent at a high level in @PlayVALORANT right now and it's not even close”.

Jett ult is my new nightmare for sure https://t.co/QuZ8GB0Kmq — Liquid ScreaM (@ScreaM_) August 17, 2020

ScreaM seconds Ninja's opinion by hinting at her ultimate and calling it a ‘nightmare’ to deal with.

When I hear “WATCH THIS” i know I’m being dash right clicked on site or double updrifted 1 tapped over a wall I didn’t know existed — Ninja (@Ninja) August 17, 2020

Ninja also said:

“When I hear “WATCH THIS” i know I’m being dash right clicked on site or double updrifted 1 tapped over a wall I didn’t know existed.”

Now, to prove their point, you can just look at one of TSM Wardell’s Ignition Series games when he picks up Jett. Wardell is one of the best Jett players in the region and he makes the duelist look incredibly menacing with an Operator.

Another underappreciated but equally overpowered mechanic in Jett’s kit is the ‘ultimate econ’ strat. With her Bladestorm up, Jett players can opt to go in for econ rounds with just the ultimate.

Jett is still very underwhelming in the lower levels of Valorant (Image Credits: Riot Games)

As the ability replaces the gun and gives replenishable blades on kill, the Agent is as menacing during full buys as she is during ultimate econs. It’s like giving the player a free pass at an overpowered, one-tap weapon when they are low on credits.

Jett is only overpowered in higher elos

Even if some of the pros and streamers are asking for a Jett nerf, we don’t feel that Riot Games will be entertaining that demand anytime soon.

She is still very underwhelming in the lower levels, and her being overpowered in the upper echelons of Valorant is not warrant enough for a nerf. However, they can bring some balance changes to her Bladestorm and tweak it to be a fairer ability with enough counterplay options.