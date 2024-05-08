Nintendo casually dropping Nintendo Switch 2 news is just in trend for them

It hasn't even been 24 hours since Nintendo officially revealed the next-gen successor (unofficially dubbed "Nintendo Switch 2") and fans are already raising their eyebrows at how casual the gaming giant's approach has been. While most other companies will set aside a mini-showcase or some sort of dedicated reveal, Nintendo dropped the bomb in a random post on X as follows:

This was certainly unexpected, but also not really, given it's Nintendo we're talking about. They have a history of doing things their way and such surprise announcements are not one-off occurrences.

Nintendo is known to reveal information out of the blue, as with the Nintendo Switch 2 announcement

This news arrived alongside Nintendo's latest financial call for the fiscal year. However, much of the details were centered around the current Nintendo Switch, including revenue, software and hardware sales, and so on. Coupled with the fact that the publisher never really talks about the future of their unannounced platforms at these meetings, it was a predictable wrap for most.

Enter the post by Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa, casually mentioning that the Nintendo Switch 2 is coming soon and will be announced before the end of this fiscal year, which ends in March 2025. Assuming it will launch in early 2025, the odds of getting an official first look at the next-gen hardware before the year ends are high.

The publisher is known for dancing to their tunes, as showcased by announcements of the new Mario movie and Legend of Zelda films. While we are yet to see any information on the latter, The Super Mario Bros Movie (2023) was a hit, so seeing a successor in production is a no-brainer.

It's just that Nintendo has caught people off guard way too many times, and will likely continue to do so. They have always been tight-lipped about their projects, especially seen with their refusal to talk about third-party leaks and rumors centered around the Nintendo Switch 2. This is the first time the company has officially acknowledged the existence of a next-gen platform.

As such, fans can officially expect to see new Nintendo Switch 2 info revealed sooner than later, which once again, will be when Nintendo deems it fit. This recent move also highlights just how segregated they are from the rest of the gaming industry - and in a good way.

In the face of Sony's recent Helldivers 2 fiasco and Microsoft's latest announcement of the closure of Evil Within developer Tango Gameworks, the red team has been succeeding - at least as far as their role in the gaming space as a competitor is concerned. Then again, they are a video game maker contrasting with an entertainment provider that the other two companies are.

While it is true that Nintendo is severely lacking when it comes to features such as user experience and even worldwide availability of their console, it is undeniable that they have remained as sturdy as a rock in these tumultuous times. Will this hold after the arrival of the Nintendo Switch 2 and in what ways will they evolve, if at all? It remains to be seen.