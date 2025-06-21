Nintendo Direct July 2025 rumored: Death Stranding, Metaphor ReFantazio, and more

A new Nintendo Direct for July 2025 is allegedly in the works. As per the YouTube channel Nontendo Podcast, one of the speakers BeatEmUps, who is a popular Nintendo YouTuber, claims to have inside info about a supposed new showcase airing next month. He also suggests that many popular third-party games for Nintendo Switch 2 will make an appearance, including Hideo Kojima's original Death Stranding, ATLUS' latest JRPG Metaphor ReFantazio, and more.

Here's everything to know about this rumored Nintendo Direct as well as the games supposedly airing on it. Read on to know more.

Death Stranding, Metaphor ReFantazio, and more could be shown at the rumored Nintendo Direct July 2025

With the last Nintendo Direct in April 2025, we are due for one soon. As per YouTuber BeatEmUps, who claims to have insider knowledge about it, fans will be able to tune in for one next month. Here are some of the Nintendo Switch 2 games that will be featured, according to the him:

Metaphor ReFantazio

Death Stranding: Director's Cut S

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond Release Date

Pokémon Colosseum (Nintendo Switch Online - GameCube Catalog addition)

Animal Crossing 2026 teaser featuring Isabelle

Developer ATLUS' latest universally acclaimed fantasy JRPG Metaphor ReFantazio skipped the original Nintendo Switch console, so a port for the newest hardware makes sense. Death Stranding: Director's Cut S seems to be a new edition for the portable hybrid console, similar to Koei Tecmo's upcoming Wild Hearts S.

Hideo Kojima's 2019 action-adventure game set in a post-apocalyptic world was controversial for its unorthodox gameplay, and with the original also skipping the last-gen Nintendo console, a current-gen port also makes sense, especially with the PS5-exclusive sequel releasing later this month. Then there's another pick that would not surprise anyone: The Witcher 3.

CD Projekt RED's 2015 RPG is hailed as one of the all-time greats, which did make it over to the original Nintendo Switch console as a technically impressive feat. As such, the Nintendo Switch 2 version with enhancements to take advantage of the new console's capabilities will also be reportedly shown at the new Nintendo Direct.

Metroid Prime 4 is one of the most anticipated 2025 games for Nintendo Switch and its successor console (Image via Nintendo)

Many players are eagerly anticipating this one since the Nintendo Switch port featured pared-back visuals and resolution, so an upgrade is due. BeatEmUps also touched on several Nintendo first-party games that are seemingly being shown. While Metroid Prime 4: Beyond has plenty of footage showcased thus far and even hands-on Nintendo Switch 2 demos, it is claimed that a release date for its 2025 launch will finally be confirmed.

The Nintendo Switch Online library is also supposedly growing with a new addition in the form of the beloved Nintendo GameCube RPG Pokémon Colosseum, which would run on the system via emulation like all other retro game catalogs. Furthermore, the successor game, Pokémon XD: Gale of Darkness, is also apparently coming later down the line.

Lastly, a new Animal Crossing game is apparently in the works for Nintendo Switch 2. It is said to be launching in 2026, and a teaser featuring the iconic NPC Isabelle will be shown at this Nintendo Direct for July 2025.

