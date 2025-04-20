Nintendo faces backlash over price surge for Switch 2 accessories amidst US tariffs announcement

After gamers in the US faced a delay in pre-ordering the Nintendo Switch 2, Nintendo has finally made a major announcement. A short while ago, after United States President Donald Trump announced the new tariffs, gamers from the country were left worried over the pricing of the Switch 2. As it turns out, the console will cost the same as what was revealed earlier. However, the price for Switch 2 accessories has increased owing to the new tariffs.

Even though gamers are satisfied with the cost of the console staying the same, they appear disappointed with the increased price for accessories. GameStop, an official partner for Switch 2 pre-orders, recently posted a social media post that included the price chart for all Switch 2 accessories.

Nintendo Switch 2 - $449.99

Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart World Bundle - $499.99

Mario Kart World - $79.99

Donkey Kong Bananza - $69.99

Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller - $84.99

Joy-Con 2 Pair - $94.99

Joy-Con 2 Charging Grip - $39.99

Joy-Con 2 Strap - $13.99

Joy-Con 2 Wheel Set - $24.99

Nintendo Switch 2 Camera - $54.99

Nintendo Carrying Case & Screen Protector - $39.99

Nintendo Switch 2 All-In-One Carrying Case - $84.99

Nintendo Switch 2 AC Adapter - $34.99

Samsung microSD Express Card - 256GB for Nintendo Switch™ 2 - $59.99

Based on this, many gamers expressed their views on the hike in pricing. User @ItzBermuda wrote:

"Nintendo went from being cheap to overpriced in a span of 10 years."

Another user @Nasdorachi commented:

"For reference Nintendo has already made over 500 MILLION dollars of revenue off just this one gambling game.. Pokemon TCG pocket. This is something games in the past could never do... and yet Nintendo wants to cry over inflation and say things need to cost more. Pure greed."

Talking about the significant increase in pricing of Joy-Cons, user @AllieRX stated:

"The price of the Joy-Cons and Pro Controller will effectively kill local multiplayer/couch co-op, a major selling point for Nintendo consoles. Take those prices x4 or x8. Yeah, that doesn't look good at all. I hope the Joy-Cons last 10 years at the very least."

Another user, @VaughnFry pointed out the bizarre cost of the carrying case:

"$85 CARRYING CASE. Is it made of carbon fiber reinforced bald eagle feathers?"

When is the Nintendo Switch 2 coming out?

The Switch 2 pricing remains the same post-US tariffs (Image via Nintendo)

While the Switch 2 is already up for pre-orders in the rest of the world, for those living in the US, pre-orders will go live starting April 24, 2025. The console will release globally on June 5, 2025. Some of the most exciting launch day titles for the Switch 2 will be:

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Switch 2 edition)

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Switch 2 edition)

Split Fiction

Donkey Kong Bananza

Mario Kart World

Hogwarts Legacy

Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition

For more gaming news and updates, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.

