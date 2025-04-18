Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order date and prices revealed post-US tariff delays

The gaming community is eagerly waiting for the release of Nintendo Switch 2 on June 5, 2025. However, the Japanese corporation struck the US audience with a delay in pre-orders due to Donald Trump's new tariffs. It caused the fans to worry about how significantly it would impact the hybrid console, especially if there would be any delay in the release date or a price rise.

Nintendo has finally unveiled the new pre-order date for Switch 2, while the release date remains the same. However, the prices for this new generation of hybrid console would see a hike.

What is the Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order date in the US?

Nintendo Switch 2 was originally planned to be available for pre-order on April 9, 2025. However, the Japanese giant had to delay the pre-order because of the new tariffs imposed on electronics and imported goods from Asia. So, Nintendo decided to push the pre-order dates to study the market and act accordingly.

The Japanese giants released a statement via their official website, revealing that the US pre-orders will now begin on April 24, 2025. Nintendo further apologized to the fans for the inconvenience and was thankful for them being pateint.

New Nintendo Switch 2 prices in the US revealed

Nintendo announced on April 2's Direct event that the Switch 2 is priced at $449.99, while the Mario Kart World bundle has a price tag of $499.99. After delaying the pre-orders in the US tariffs, the Japanese have unveiled the prices for this upcoming hybrid console, and the bundle edition would remain unchanged. The prices for Switch 2 games — Mario Kart World ($79.99) and Donkey Kong Bananza ($69.99) — would also remain unchanged.

Mario Kart World price remains unchanged (Image via Nintendo)

However, the Japanese gaming company revealed that the Switch 2 accessories' prices have been raised to deal with the US tariffs. The new increased prices for the accessories are listed below:

Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller: $84.99

$84.99 Joy-Con 2 Pair: $94.99

$94.99 Joy-Con 2 Charging Grip: $39.99

$39.99 Joy-Con 2 Strap: $13.99

$13.99 Joy-Con 2 Wheel Set: $24.99

$24.99 Nintendo Switch 2 Camera: $54.99

$54.99 Nintendo Switch 2 Dock Set: $119.99

$119.99 Nintendo Switch 2 Carrying Case & Screen Protector: $39.99

$39.99 Nintendo Switch 2 All-In-One Carrying Case: $84.99

$84.99 Nintendo Switch 2 AC Adapter: $34.99

$34.99 Samsung microSD Express Card (256 GB) for Nintendo Switch 2: $59.99

Although Nintendo announced the new prices for the console and its accessories, they shared that there could be further adjustments in the future due to the ever-changing market. For now, fans in the US can start pre-ordering this much-awaited hybrid console at the above-mentioned prices.

