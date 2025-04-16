How much will Split Fiction cost on Nintendo Switch 2?

Split Fiction is finally making its way to the Nintendo Switch 2, as confirmed by the devs. Players will be able to purchase a copy of the game starting April 24, 2025, for $49.99. While the gameplay will remain the same as on other devices, two new features have been specifically designed for the Nintendo Switch 2.
Additionally, Split Fiction on the said console will also support the Hazelight Friends’ Pass feature.
What will the cost of Split Fiction be on the Nintendo Switch 2?
After generating huge attention from all over the world, Split Fiction is finally set to release on the Nintendo Switch 2. As mentioned previously, players will be able to get a copy of Split Fiction from April 24, 2025, onwards, for a planned price of $49.99.
In a recent interview with Nintendo, Hazelight Studio founder Josef Fares and Chief Operating Officer Oskar Wolontis shared details about bringing the game to the console.
Interestingly, the Nintendo Switch 2 will feature the same version of the game, but will introduce two new features: GameShare and GameChat. With the GameShare feature, players can invite others to enjoy the game over a local wireless network using just a single copy of the title. This is a boon for some players, as they won’t need to own a copy to play with their friend who already has one purchased.
On the other hand, GameChat allows players to share live gameplay video and voice chat directly from their console while playing the title together. Since the game allows cross-play support, players can connect with each other to enjoy the title, regardless of their platform.
The title also supports Hazelight Friends Pass for the console. This allows two players to play the game together online, requiring only a single copy of the game. That said, players need to wait for April 24, 2025, to access the game from Nintendo's official store.
