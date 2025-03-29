Split Fiction: Gameshow side quest walkthrough

There are eight chapters in Split Fiction that fall under the category of main missions. Apart from these, though, there are several side quests to enjoy. Gameshow is a side quest in the third chapter, Hopes of Spring.

In this quest, you and your partner will be contestants in a game show. You will have a bomb with a ticking timer attached to it, and you have to pass the bomb to each other while you do some fun platforming.

The tricky part here is that you can't hold the bomb for too long, or it will explode. So you need to coordinate and communicate properly with your friend before passing the bomb while making sure you don't fall down from the platforms.

How to complete the Gameshow quest from Split Fiction

Even though there are no stages mentioned in Split Fiction, for better understanding, we have divided this entire quest into six parts. The first part or the first stage is simple, and you will be given a small tutorial about the rules of the game. In the first stage, you just have to run straight from point A to point B while passing the bomb to each other.

Pass the bomb timely to your partner before it explodes (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Hazelight Studios)

Remember that you can't keep it with you for long as it will explode. Once you reach point B, one of you will have to open the container while the other one will put the bomb inside and close the lid. Simple right? Well, this was just a tutorial. The following stages will actually pose a challenge.

The second stage of the game involves a glass wall between the two of you. Both of you need to reach the circular ring in front and wait for it to toss you up in the air. Once in the air and over the wall, pass the bomb to the other player and keep running to the end of the path. Here, open the container and throw the bomb inside.

Now comes the third stage. This time, you will encounter moving glass platforms. You have to time your jump correctly while passing the bomb to each other.

On the platform, there will be a grill-like block as well. Every few seconds, it will release fire. Time your jumps accordingly to avoid getting on fire. Once you escape the fire and the somewhat tricky platforming, you will again have to put the bomb inside the container.

The fourth stage of Split Fiction's Gameshow quest will involve running from point A to point B, just like the first stage, but with a challenging opponent blocking your way. As you run straight to the container, you will have a tank-like vehicle chasing you.

To get rid of it, you will need to pass the bomb to your teammate. As the tank tries to get it from your partner, keep running forward. Again, your partner will throw the bomb back at you. Keep repeating this until you reach the end of the platform.

From here, jump to the next platform, where you will have to again open the container and toss the bomb inside.

The fifth stage of the game will also involve some platforming. You will jump from platform to platform while passing the bomb. Some of the platforms in between will try to stop you by using fire. Stay away from these platforms and time your jumps accordingly.

Once you manage to get to the last platform while passing the bomb to each other, open the lid of the container, throw the bomb inside, and close it to wrap up the fifth stage.

Finally, we are at the last stage. Both you and your partner will have to run on respective platforms, making your way to the game host. The objective is simple — you have to bomb the host.

Climb the platforms in front of you and use the circular jump pad to reach the top of the game host. One of you will have to open the latch on top of its head, while the other will have to drop the bomb inside to finally get rid of the game host.

When you manage to do so, you will successfully teleport back to the main chapter's arena, continuing forward with the Hopes of Spring chapter from Split Fiction.

For more guides on Split Fiction, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.

