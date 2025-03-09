Split Fiction Chapter 6: Execution Area walkthrough

Execution Area is the seventh section in the sixth chapter of Split Fiction's campaign. Its narrative flips between Mio's sci-fi setting and Zoe's fantasy world. This chapter is focused on the former. Execution Area picks up immediately after the Pinbawser boss fight as the protagonists wake up to find themselves facing off against another boss.

This article guides you on how to complete the Execution Area section of Split Fiction Chapter 6: Isolation.

Note: This article contains spoilers for Execution Area in Split Fiction.

A guide to completing Execution Area in Split Fiction's Chapter 6: Execution Area

A still from Split Fiction (Image via Electronic Arts)

The protagonists get tased after the Pinbawser boss fight in the Pinball Lock section of the game. After waking up, they find themselves facing off against a giant metal robot named .exe-QT-3.14.

First phase

In the first phase of the boss fight, there are a total of four moves the boss can pull off:

It will prepare a rocket punch move. The lasers on the gauntlet will mark its trajectory. You can dodge these by constantly moving out of the laser's path.

A barrage of rockets will be launched at the arena. Their contact areas will be marked by red circles on the ground, which players need to dodge around to avoid damage.

The boss will launch circular saws across the arena. These can be dodged by going sideways or jumping over.

Its gauntlet can pass a wave of fire over the arena. Here, players must use the yellow jumping pads to avoid it.

At the end of this phase, the arena will split into four parts. The boss will go underneath these and start blasting a piece with his fire attack. Whenever you see the hand hovering under where you stand, quickly move away from there and jump to the next platform. At the end of this attack, only half of the arena will be usable.

After you dodge all these moves, the boss will transition into the next phase.

Second phase

A still from Split Fiction (Image via Electronic Arts)

A cutscene will show both protagonists getting unique powers. This kicks off the second phase of the boss fight in the Execution Area section, where the robot now has a health bar. In this phase, the boss will start using new attacks. It'll slam one of his gauntlets into the ground, the area of which will again be signaled by a red circle.

When the gauntlet is on the ground, players must hold R2/RT to let Zoe magnetize it and detach it from the robot. After she is done, Mio can press R2/RT to hack into the glove and hold the same trigger to charge up a punch.

After one gauntlet is gone, .exe-QT-3.14 will remove his entire arm and use it to attack the arena. The move will span from one side of the arena to another. The next addition to its arsenal will be where he'll use the arm as a baseball to hit a volley of rockets.

After this, the robot will return to its previous attack cycle, allowing Zoe and Mio to Magnetize and Hack the other gauntlet. This will mark a shift in the third phase of the boss.

Third phase

This phase will introduce another arsenal of attacks to the moveset. The Robot will hover over the arena and use its fire jetpack to cause damage to the divided arena. Constant movement will allow players to avoid taking damage.

Taking a final stand, the robot will execute its last attack. It'll launch laser beams from its eyes, moving left to right and vice versa. These are best dodged by jumping over. The speed of these beams will start speeding up, changing the jump timing until the robot's head circuit goes haywire and starts circling.

After this attack, .exe-QT-3.14 will kneel, allowing Mio to hack it. Note that after pressing R2/RT, players must mash Triangle/Y (PS5/Xbox) to execute the attack. This will finally dispose of the robot and mark the end of the Execution Area section.

