Split Fiction Chapter 4: Toxic Tumblers walkthrough

Toxic Tumblers is the fourth level of Chapter 4 of Hazelight Studios' latest venture, Split Fiction. In this chunk of the campaign, the players are trapped in Mio's sci-fi setting, trying to infiltrate an industrial factory that manufactures deadly toxins. It starts immediately after the previous section of the chapter, Gun Upgrade.

This article guides you on how to complete the Toxic Tumblers level of Split Fiction Chapter 4: Final Dawn.

Note: This article contains spoilers for the Toxic Tumblers section of Split Fiction.

A still from the co-op exclusive venture by Hazelight Studios (Image via Electronic Arts)

Tumblers

Move ahead into the platform and use your grappling hook (R1/RB) to swing and land into the rotating machine parts. These machine parts will keep rotating horizontally, so use your jumping power and dash ability to hop from one platform to another.

If you want more leeway, try to jump onto a platform coming from the left side as it will give you some time before it heads right and upwards. Beware of green toxic river streams flowing from above.

Kites

A still from the game (Image via Electronic Arts)

If you want to do the "Kites" side quest in Split Fiction, then move through the stairs and onto the next set of rotating platforms in the Toxic Tumblers section. These ones will be straightforward, but there will be some gaps in these rolls, these should be avoided.

Move forward and interact with the portal to start the side quest. After completing it, head back to the stairs to continue the Toxic Tumblers section.

Elevator

Move up the second set of stairs and then look right for the next opening. Shoot the colored switches to expand a corridor. Move ahead to continue. Interact with the two panels. The AI will flag you as unauthorized personnel and drop a few mechs to deal with you.

While you can kill them with the blasters, a much easier way is to use your Shield Busters to create a hole in the colored base and drop the enemies into the abyss. As the elevator moves upward, both players should shoot the corresponding switches to open the gate.

Wall-running

When inside the new circular arena, they'll need to go through a wall-running sequence. Use the jump+grapple hook on the right side to start it. This is the order in which players should execute the sequence:

Use Mio's blaster to shoot the red switch.

Shoot Zoe's Shield Buster to create an opening on the blue holographic wall.

Use Zoe's blaster to shoot the blue switch.

Shoot Mio's Shield Buster to create a hole in the red-colored wall.

Use Mio's blaster to shoot the red switch.

Shoot Zoe's Shield Buster to create a hole in the blue-colored wall.

Head to the opening on the left. Both players should climb on the yellow pole then jump+use the grappling hook to climb the wall. Repeat the latter half to scale the next platform.

Poison

Move forward in the Toxic Tumblers and open up the red wall to drop onto the next puzzle. There are a few colored domes located throughout the arena. These will act as your safe zones here. A green poison sprinkler will make rounds from back to front at timed intervals.

You must avoid its green mist if you don't want to die. When the poison's not near, use the Shield Buster to move inside the dome. Note that the green mist will change the dome's color, meaning if it is red before, place Zoe to bust the dome after it turns blue when the sprinkler passes.

Choose any one side of the fork in the road ahead and continue with the above-mentioned process. At the end of this split, you'll need to wall-run and then drop inside the colored box. Choose another side in the split again and continue progressing forward until you reach the lift.

Reaching it will mark the end of the Toxic Tumblers section of Split Fiction Chapter 4.

