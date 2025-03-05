Is Split Fiction available on Nintendo Switch?

Action-adventure title Split Fiction is set to release globally on March 6, 2025. However, due to the timezone difference, some players will only be able to get the game on March 7, 2025. While it will be released for PC and all next-gen consoles, such as the PS5, PS5 Pro, and Xbox Series X/S, it won’t be released for the Nintendo Switch and old-gen consoles.

Here’s what we know about the game’s availability and release so far.

Can you play Split Fiction on the Nintendo Switch?

You can use the Friend's Pass to play with a friend (Image via Electronic Arts)

At launch, Split Fiction won't be available on the Nintendo Switch. However, considering Hazelight Studios' previous title – It Takes Two – was eventually ported to the Switch, the developers could bring it to a future Nintendo console in the future. However, we will need to await official confirmation.

Moreover, those hoping to play Split Fiction through a subscription service will not be able to do so. The game won’t be included in Xbox Game Pass, PlayStation Plus, or EA Play at launch. The only choice is to buy the title or use the Friend's Pass to play with someone who owns it.

For those gaming on PC, Split Fiction reportedly supports ultrawide monitors (21:9 & 32:9) and HDR, although official confirmation is yet to be made. Additionally, the game is fully verified for use on the Steam Deck.

Also read: Will Split Fiction receive PS5 Pro enhancements?

Split Fiction gameplay features

Split Fiction is a co-op-only adventure with no single-player mode or PvP content. The entire game is designed around two-player cooperation, either through online multiplayer or local couch co-op. A standout feature is the Friend's Pass, which allows one player to own the game while a friend plays alongside for free.

Split Fiction also supports full cross-play across all platforms, meaning PC and console players can team up. However, cross-play requires an EA account to be linked.

Hazelight Studios is keeping things simple – there are no Deluxe or Ultimate editions for Split Fiction, so every player has access to the same content. The game is priced at $49.99 and will be available for purchase through Steam, Epic Games Store, and the EA app.

Also read: Is there cross-progression and cross-play in Split Fiction?

Split Fiction is shaping up to be an exciting co-op adventure, although Nintendo Switch players won’t be able to experience it at launch. While there’s no official confirmation of a Switch version, past trends suggest that a port could be possible in the future.

Although Nintendo Switch gamers will have to wait and see if a port happens, Split Fiction promises an engaging two-player journey that fans of cooperative gaming won’t want to miss.

