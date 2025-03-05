Will Split Fiction receive PS5 Pro enhancements?

With Split Fiction launching on March 6, 2025, many wonder how it will perform across different platforms. Hazelight Studios has confirmed that game will support 60 FPS on all consoles, with additional enhancements for the PS5 Pro. As the developer's latest action co-op adventure, Split Fiction is set to deliver a polished and immersive experience.

Ad

Here’s everything you need to know.

PS5 Pro enhancements for Split Fiction: What to expect

Explore the city of Skotos in Split Fiction (Image via Electronic Arts)

The story of Split Fiction follows two authors, Zoe and Mio, struggling to get their work published. When a mysterious tech company offers them the opportunity of a lifetime, they eagerly accept, hoping to finally achieve success. However, they soon discover the company’s AI-driven system is stealing their creative ideas and repurposing them for its gain.

Ad

Trending

On the PlayStation 5, Split Fiction will support dynamic 4K resolution while maintaining a steady 60 FPS. The game has been optimized to take full advantage of the PS5’s hardware, providing fast loading times, high-quality textures, and smooth animations.

Even though the developers stated Split Fiction will be enhanced for PS5 Pro, they didn’t go into further details. If the PS5 Pro abides by the pattern of having better and more powerful performance along with higher resolution, Split Fiction may have better graphical fidelity, higher frame rates, and even ray tracing.

Ad

Also read: Is their cross-progression and cross-play in Split Fiction?

What about Xbox Series X|S and PC?

On Xbox Series X, Split Fiction will use dynamic 4K resolution at 60 FPS to guarantee it is on par with the PS5 version, while the Xbox Series S version will be limited to 1080p but will maintain 60 FPS. The game is set to have different graphical options on PC, letting players customize their resolution, texture, and effects depending on their hardware.

Ad

Also read: Split Fiction release time cooldown

While Split Fiction is already optimized for PlayStation 5, the upcoming PS5 Pro enhancements could make the experience even better. Whether it’s higher resolution, improved frame rates, or better lighting effects, players on Sony’s upgraded console will likely see some noticeable improvements. Until the developers share more details, fans will have to wait to see exactly what enhancements the PS5 Pro version will offer.

Ad

Also read: All known voice actors from Split Fiction and where you know them from

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.