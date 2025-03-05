All known voice actors from Split Fiction and where you know them from

Split Fiction is a co-op adventure game set to release on March 6, 2025. Following the success of It Takes Two, which won Game of the Year in 2021, Hazelight Studios returns with another exciting two-player experience.

The story follows Zoe and Mio, two struggling authors who are lured into a mysterious tech company with the promise of getting their work published. However, they soon discover that their creative ideas are being stolen and repurposed by the company’s AI-driven system.

With its unique blend of platforming, action, and puzzle-solving, Split Fiction is brought to life by a talented cast of voice actors. Below, we break down the confirmed voice actors, their roles, and where you might have heard them before.

Voice actors of Split Fiction, and where you know them from

1) Mio - Voiced by Kaja Chan

Kaja Chan voices Mio in Split Fiction (Image via Instagram/@kaja.chan)

Bridgerton fans will recognize Kaja Chan as Miss Weston, one of the debutantes introduced in Season 2. She appeared in episodes "Capital R Rake" and "A Bee in Your Bonnet," where she danced with Anthony Bridgerton.

She is also featured in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, the 2023 expansion to the original Cyberpunk 2077 game. In addition to this, she has also voiced the character of Soa from the 2024 game Foamstars.

2) Zoe - Voiced by Elsie Bennet

Elsie Bennet and Kaja Chan on set (Image via Instagram/@elsie_bennett)

The voice of Zoe is performed by the brilliant actress Elsie Bennet. She is best recognized for her role as Imogen Royce in Hitman 3, where she played a key figure in the game's narrative. She also voiced Penelope Graves in the 2016 Hitman game, further cementing her presence in the stealth-action genre.

In addition to her work in Hitman, Bennet contributed to Control (2019) as part of the additional voice cast. She also portrayed Danielle Valenti in Subnautica: Below Zero, bringing depth to the survival game's world.

3) J. D Rader - Voiced by Ben Turner

Ben Turner on the set of Macbeth The Show (Image via Instagram/@bturneruk)

Ben Turner voices J.D. Rader in Split Fiction, bringing a commanding presence to the role. You might recognize him from his role as General Artaphernes in 300: Rise of an Empire, where he portrayed a Persian general.

In addition to his on-screen career, Ben Turner has also voiced the character of Ahewann from Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker. He also gave his voice to Assassin's Creed Mirage in 2023.

With a stellar voice cast bringing its characters to life, Split Fiction is shaping up to be an unforgettable co-op experience. Hazelight Studios has already proven its mastery of cooperative storytelling, and with Split Fiction, they seem poised to deliver yet another emotionally rich and action-packed experience.

