You can play Split Fiction for free, but on one condition

Split Fiction was released on March 6, 2025, across PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S. Although the game is priced at US$ 49.99, there is a special feature that allows you to play it for free. This is called the Friend’s Pass feature, which is available across all platforms. However, considering it is a co-op adventure, at least one user has to have the game purchased for this to work.

This article will provide a detailed overview of how Friend’s Pass works in the game.

How to play Split Fiction for free

Split Fiction is a co-op game that requires two players to own a copy of the game in order to play together. However, with the special Friend’s Pass feature, only one of you needs to purchase the game while the other can download the title for free.

Here is how it works:

Step 1 - Purchase a copy of Split Fiction on your preferred platform.

a copy of on your preferred platform. Step 2 - Ask your friend to download the game through the Friend’s Pass version on the same platform.

version on the Step 3 - Log in to the game and invite your friend to join your lobby.

to the game and to join your lobby. Step 4 - Enjoy the co-op adventure together.

Considering the game is completely co-op, this is one of the best features the devs decided to add to the experience. It fortifies the cooperative nature of the title while keeping sales intact, which is perfect for this co-op title.

It is important to note that this was also a feature in It Takes Two, which won the Game of the Year award at The Game Awards in 2021. Since then, players and developers have realised how crucial the feature can be to a co-op game’s success, which led to it being a staple feature in Split Fiction.

That covers everything there is to know about the Friend’s Pass in Split Fiction. It is very simple to use and saves you a lot of money while also letting you enjoy the full version of the game.

