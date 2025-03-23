Split Fiction: How to accomplish Are We the Baddies

The Are We the Baddies achievement in Split Fiction can be acquired in Chapter 2 Neon Revenge's subchapter Play Me Techno. In this level, the main characters, Mio and Zoe, have some special abilities that can help them throw, hit, destroy objects, or attack enemies. This achievement falls under the category of Silver Trophy.

To unlock the Are We the Baddies achievement in Split Fiction, you and your partner need to work in sync and coordinate your abilities.

How to accomplish the Are We the Baddies achievement in Split Fiction

Break the glass windows (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Hazelight Studio).

To start this level, you have to reach the subchapter Play Me Techno in Chapter 2, Neon Revenge of Split Fiction. If you have already crossed this stage, you can always come back using the Chapter Select screen. Here, Mio and Zoe have a set of unique abilities that can come in handy to unlock this achievement. Mio can hold the Purple Gravity Sword, and Zoe can hold a Green Gravity Whip that helps her control objects and move them from one place to another.

Once you have entered the area of Play Me Techno in Split Fiction, run forward and take your partner's help to take a left turn. After turning left, look for a purple barrier. To get across this barrier for it to move out of the way, you will need Mio's help. Once you successfully land on the other side, you will notice a purple ball on the platform.

Approach the purple ball and use Mio's powers to launch it toward Zoe, who will then use the Gravity Whip to catch it. When Zoe has caught the ball, she will throw it at a clock that is located on a building on the left side. Then, look for a glass window, which will be on the left side of the clock, throw the ball, and destroy that as well.

After the glass has been broken, Mio will take help from Zoe and make her way inside the building. When Mio reaches along with Zoe, she will hit the ball one more time to destroy a glass window on the right side of the clock. Once the glass window has been broken, use Zoe's abilities and run outside the building.

Throw the purple ball to destroy things or attack enemies (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Hazelight Studio).

Once you are outside, use Mio's abilities to throw the purple ball in your direction. Then, use Zoe to catch it in the air and launch the ball into the air once more towards the glass bridge above Zoe. Hit the ball at the bridge while people are on it. The glass bridge will then be destroyed, which will make the people fall.

Once you complete this, you will see a pop-up on the screen, notifying you that you have unlocked the Are We the Baddies achievement in Split Fiction.

