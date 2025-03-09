Does Split Fiction have a chapter select screen?

Split Fiction is an adventure co-op game set in a world shaped by two authors, Zoe and Mio. Staying true to its book-inspired theme, the game’s levels and sub-levels are structured as chapters, each narrating a crucial part of the story. Players must navigate these chapters, balancing sci-fi and fantasy elements while working together to progress.

Yes, Split Fiction includes a chapter select screen, allowing players to revisit completed sections at any time. In this article, we’ll take a closer look at how the chapter select feature works and how you can play each of the chapters separately with your friends.

Can you select chapters in Split Fiction?

It can take up to 25 hours to complete the game (Image via Electronic Arts)

Yes, Split Fiction includes a chapter select screen. Split Fiction’s main story takes about 12 hours to complete with two players of similar skill. However, if you’re playing with someone new to video games, it could take up to 25 hours.

This feature is also useful for completionists. The game includes 12 side stories, which are extra levels hidden throughout the main story. Each side story takes around 15 minutes to finish, adding a couple of extra hours to the total playtime.

Additionally, some trophies and achievements require specific actions in different levels. Since Split Fiction doesn’t track these automatically, the chapter select screen makes it easier to go back and unlock them. So you can play with friends and explore each section together.

How to play Split Fiction with a friend?

You can play the game with a friend (Image via Electronic Arts)

Split Fiction lets you team up with a friend in both local and online co-op, making it easy to experience the adventure together. Whether you’re sitting next to each other or playing from different locations, here’s how to get started.

1) Local co-op mode

To play in local co-op, select the “Play Local” option from the main menu. Connect two controllers to your console or PC, then decide who will control Mio and who will play as Zoe. Once that’s set, you’re ready to jump into the game.

You don’t need an internet connection to play locally, and on certain platforms, your friend can join using a guest account without needing a separate profile.

2) Online co-op mode

If you want to play online, choose the “Play Online” option from the main menu. From there, press the invite button to send a request to a friend. You can invite someone from your platform’s friend list or your EA Account's friend list. Once they accept, you can start your journey together.

3) Crossplay and EA Account requirements

Split Fiction supports full cross-platform play between PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows PC. If you and your friend are on different platforms, make sure crossplay is enabled in the game’s settings. Additionally, both of you need to be friends through your EA Accounts, even if you’re already connected on PlayStation, Xbox, or Steam.

4) Playing with Friend’s Pass

Even if only one of you owns the game, Split Fiction’s Friend’s Pass lets you invite a friend to play for free. Your friend just needs to download the Friend’s Pass app from their platform’s store. Once they have it installed, you can send them an invite the same way you would in regular online co-op.

With its engaging story, cooperative gameplay, and flexible chapter select feature, Split Fiction offers a dynamic experience for players of all skill levels. Whether you're aiming for 100% completion, replaying side stories, or just enjoying the adventure with a friend, the game provides plenty of ways to tailor your journey.

