Nintendo Indie World Showcase announced for August 2025: Dates, timings, and where to watch

Following last month's Partner Showcase, a new Nintendo Direct is on the horizon. Nintendo has officially announced an Indie World Showcase for August 7, 2025. While the previous livestream was centered around major third-party games coming to Nintendo's hybrid console family, this new one will give the spotlight to upcoming indie games.Here's everything to know about the Nintendo Indie World Showcase for August 2025, including timings and where to watch.Nintendo Indie World Showcase for August 2025 dates and timingsThe showcase will air for 15 minutes and showcase upcoming indie games for the Nintendo Switcha nd Nintendo Switch 2 consoles. Fans across the globe can tune into the live stream at the following times:Pacific Time (PT): August 7, 2025, at 6 amMountain Time (MT): August 7, 2025, at 7 amCentral Time (CT): August 7, 2025, at 8 amEastern Time (ET): August 7, 2025, at 9 amBritish Standard Time (BST): August 7, 2025, at 2 pmCentral European Summer Time (CEST): August 7, 2025, at 3 pmMoscow Standard Time (MSK): August 7, 2025, at 4 pmIndian Standard Time (IST): August 7, 2025, 6.30 pmChina Standard Time (CST): August 7, 2025, at 9 pmJapan Standard Time (JST): August 7, 2025, at 10 pmAustralian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): August 7, 2025, at 11 pmNew Zealand Standard Time (NZST): August 8, 2025, at 1 amWhere to watch the Nintendo Indie World Showcase for August 2025 and what to expect?As usual, the showcase will go live on Nintendo's official Youtube channel. Fans can watch the live stream when it begins via the video embed above. Now, as to what fans can expect, there are many possibilities. The year 2025 is filled with countless exciting indie launches, many of which are yet to be confirmed for Nintendo Switch consoles; however, we can make educated guesses, speculations and wishes.This month sees the launch of Sword of the Sea, a relaxing exploration game from ABZU developer Giant Squid, so a surprise Nintendo launch would be nice. On the other hand, Yooka-Replaylee is the upcoming revamped version of the overlooked 2017 spiritual successor to the classic Banjo-Kazooie games, and we could finally get a release date at this Indie World Showcase.Similarly, a handheld rendition of the upcoming roguelike card game Slay the Spire 2 would make some noise among fans. Lastly, seeing more of the hotly anticipated Hollow Knight: Silksong game would be a highlight for many fans, given the original's universal acclaim and this sequel's long development time.