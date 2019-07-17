Nintendo Switch: A new model with a longer battery life announced

Gautam Nath FOLLOW ANALYST News 9 // 17 Jul 2019, 20:54 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Nintendo is releasing a revision of the Switch model. The model is not much of an upgrade as it's only getting a new battery. The battery in current Switch models lasts about 2.5 to 6.5 hours.

The new battery will bring that up to 4.5 - 9 hours. It is not much of a new model otherwise. If you haven't bought a Nintendo Switch yet you can now get one with prolonged battery life for the same price.

The new model won't look any different. The serial number of the new device starts with "XKW". So if you want a model with the best battery life, look out for the serial number.

Nintendo recently unveiled the Nintendo Switch Lite which removes the dock and has the controllers attached to the system. The display is smaller at 5.5 inches and the battery life lasts between 4-7 hours. It's useful if you don't have a screen to connect to and still enjoy the games it has to offer.

2019 has a lot of great Switch games lined up. Super Mario Maker 2 released as the sequel to the original in the Wii. Fire Emblem: Three Houses releases on 26 July and it is one of the most anticipated titles for the Switch console. The game is much more vivid and detailed on the more powerful Switch and the first entry for the console.

There are also some great titles releasing later in the year. Luigi's Mansion 3 is also releasing on October 31, 6 years after the 3DS game. The eighth-generation and second set of games Pokemon Sword and Shield also release on 15 November 2019.

Most classic Nintendo series have received a beautiful upgrade on the Switch. Whether they are remakes or sequels, the Switch allows for exploring huge worlds such as the Hyrule we saw in Breath of the Wild.