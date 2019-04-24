Nintendo Switch News: The cheaper model to reportedly launch by June

(Photo Courtesy: Cnet)

A report from Bloomberg has suggested the launch of a new Nintendo Switch model. The report stated that a cheaper Nintendo Switch model is currently in the works to launch by the end of June. Another report back in March also stated that there are two new Nintendo Switch models set to launch sometime this year.

The Bloomberg report however did confirm that the heavier and more powerful mode will not be launched. There have been many reports circulating around suggesting that a newer and cheaper model is set to be in the market.

This model will not have the TV dock that comes with the Switch and the Joycons could also be fixed. There have been some rumours about the vibration feature being removed entirely but it doesn't seem like a viable thing to do.

The release of a "lighter" Nintendo Switch model is similar to Nintendo's move on launching the Nintendo 2DS. When the 3DS was still circulating and when Nintendo was prepping to launch the 3DS XL series, they also launch the Nintendo 2DS. It was a cheaper model of the 3DS which could play the same games and just lacked the 3D feature.

The Switch is over 2 years old now and it's not the time for any kind of major hardware upgrade just yet. But much like Sony and Microsoft releasing hardware revisions, Nintendo will also do the same. They don't have quite the market that Sony and Microsoft does and Nintendo is still looking to expand as much as possible into China.

For now, we don't have any official confirmations or announcements from Nintendo. But we have many new consoles and features right on the horizon with a new Xbox and PS5 that will probably be announced soon. The Switch has been one of Nintendo's best successes in a long time.

