Nintendo Switch purchases are being pulled back on Fortnite

Dec 22, 2019

'Switch' method comes to an end

To put an end to fraudulent trading, Epic games has revoked all cosmetics and VBucks purchased using the Switch method.

On 20 December 2019, many players woke up to their Fortnite lockers having multiple skins and cosmetics missing. Many also reported losing all vBucks and their limited time items/cosmetics from their accounts.

They were greeted by a message that could easily be a Fortnite player's worst nightmare.

Many woke up to their cosmetics being revoked and purchases cancelled

All of their items and cosmetics that they either bought themselves using the Switch method or had a third-party seller gift to them were recalled.

The Nintendo switch method has been infamously swirling around the Fortnite community. Users' credit cards are instantly charged back right after the purchase is made, but somehow they are still able to retain all the VBucks in their accounts - therefore allowing them to technically obtain those vBucks free of cost.

The sellers would then sell products available in the item shop for a much cheaper rate than Epic Games, and still turn a profit for themselves. The item was generally delivered to the buyer using the in-game 'Gifting' method where players are allowed to gift five items to anyone on their friends list every day.

Most of the accounts that are used to make these purchases are either stolen or hacked, and being a part of this could get the person in question into legal trouble.

Players were greeted with a screen informing them of items that were revoked

Just in time for the holiday season, Epic Games have cracked down on the whole operation and pulled back all cosmetics and items from everyone who obtained them using the dubious method. This would certainly be a major hit to all third-party sellers who had turned the whole deal into a passive business.

Time and time again Epic have been warning players to make purchases only from the in-game store and to avoid any third-party sellers. And this move yet again proves why they should stick to the Fortnite store.

