No Man's Sky Corvette Autopilot ultimate guide (and one trick to help scan resources quickly)

The Corvette Autopilot system in No Man's Sky allows you to take a step back from the captain's seat. You can then to other matters, customize the ship's interiors, or sit and enjoy the view as you hurtle across space towards your destination. The Corvette Autopilot system may not be obvious to No Man's Sky players in the beginning. Our guide will help out with that.

Meanwhile, if you haven't yet built the new starship class, check out our No Man's Sky Corvette ultimate guide for beginners to get a head start.

How to use Corvette Autopilot in No Man's Sky?

The No Man's Sky Corvette Autopilot system is available to anyone piloting a Corvette. To use it, follow these steps:

When you are flying the Corvette, use X to bring up the menu

Cycle to Autopilot Management and select it (the third from right)

Select any of the several options to engage autopilot.

Once selected, your character will step out of the captain's seat, and you will be free to roam around.

If you have already engaged a Pulse Jump, you can bring up the menu with X and select to leave the pilot's seat and engage autopilot.

Corvette Autopilot maintaining flight path (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming / Hello Games)

You will be able to maintain the current path or chart an autopilot course to the possible options (planets/space stations) in your current system.

How to use Corvette Pilot to quickly scan for resources on a planet in No Man's Sky?

You can enable the Corvette Autopilot to maintain the starship's current flight path in No Man's Sky and leave the pilot's seat. Then, go to the back and open the hatch. Stand in the opening and use your visor to scan for various resources. This will allow you to scout a large area in a small time.

Using the Corvette autopilot to scan for resources (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming / Hello Games)

If you notice something of interest, jump down from the Corvette. Make sure to engage your jetpack as you near the ground. Once you are done gathering the resource, you can summon your Corvette to where you are. To do so, use X, go to the summon option, and choose to summon your starship. Then place the starship's landing position on the ground.

FAQs about Corvette Autopilot system in No Man's Sky

Is the Corvette Autopilot system available while flying in a planet's atmosphere?

Yes, you will be able to engage the Corvette Autopilot system in the aforementioned manner while flying in a planet's atmosphere.

Stranded in space (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming / Hello Games)

Can you leave the Corvette when it is autopiloting in No Man's Sky?

Yes, you can leave a Corvette as it is autopiloting to a destination. If you do so in space, you will get stranded. You can then use X to bring up the menu and summon a recovery vehicle to get back into the starship.

Does the Corvette Autopilot system consume resources?

We have not noticed the Corvette Autopilot system consume any resources for now.

How to get out of the pilot seat on a Corvette in No Man's Sky?

Use X to bring up the menu and then scroll to the leave pilot seat option. You will also leave the pilot seat when you engage the autopilot management.

