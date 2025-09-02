No Man's Sky Corvette ultimate guide for beginners is designed to provide you with all the building blocks you need to know to start building this new class of starship. Introduced in Patch 6.00, Corvette allows you to build it from scratch with different modules. Furthermore, you can explore/customize the ship's interior, even while travelling in space.

Whether you are returning after a hiatus to No Man's Sky or just are confused about how to build a Corvette, our guide will help you out with all these queries.

What are Corvettes in No Man's Sky?

Corvettes are highly customizable starships in No Man's Sky that you can build from scratch with modules. You can use the ship to ferry your friends across space. You can design the starship's exterior or interior as you wish, even tweaking the colors of different parts.

In size, Corvettes are bigger than the standard spaceship. They are not available in the wild and will take up a starship slot.

How to build Corvettes in No Man's Sky?

Corvettes can be built in Space Stations in No Man's Sky. The basic Corvette Modules you need to craft a Corvette starship are Landing Gear, Cockpit, Main Engine, Weapon System, Reactor, Access Module, and Habitation Module. There's a 100-part limit.

Building Corvettes in NMS (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming / Hello Games)

How to get to Corvette Workshop Area in No Man's Sky?

Go to the Space Station in the system you are currently in.

Step into any one of the teleporting points (bright blue) that will be noticeable immediately after you get out of your starship.

You will find yourself at the Corvette Workshop area.

Teleport points to Corvette Workshop area (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming / Hello Games)

How to get Corvette Modules in No Man's Sky?

Corvette starships are built out of modules in No Man's Sky. To get Corvette Modules, try any of the following steps:

You can buy Corvette Modules at the Corvette Workshop console . The basic modules can be bought from there and might be expensive.

. The basic modules can be bought from there and might be expensive. You can trade advanced Corvette Modules at the Corvette Workshop console . You can choose which module you want to trade for which. Make sure you have enough extra modules (one to three) for this trade. The likelihood of the trade is shown on the screen.

. You can choose which module you want to trade for which. Make sure you have enough extra modules (one to three) for this trade. The likelihood of the trade is shown on the screen. Gather Salvaged Scrap from a planet . You will be notified if a planet in the system you are currently in has Salvaged Scrap for Corvette Module. Use the Planetary Scan to identify which one and dig it out. We will discuss this further below.

. You will be notified if a planet in the system you are currently in has Salvaged Scrap for Corvette Module. Use the Planetary Scan to identify which one and dig it out. We will discuss this further below. Corvette Modules are also available in No Man's Sky through mission rewards, pirate battle loot, frigate expeditions, and crashed/derelict freighters.

Assembling the Corvette (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming / Hello Games)

How to create Corvette starships in No Man's Sky?

With the necessary module requirements met, go back to the Corvette Workshop area and click Create new Corvette. The in-game hints will help you with what you need to place. The modules will be green when they are in a space where they can be placed.

The major controls you need to keep in mind are:

Z for the Module Menu

for the Module Menu X to remove a module from the starship

to remove a module from the starship Space/L Ctrl to adjust camera

to adjust camera MMB to rotate

to rotate E to snap

Once the basic modules are in place, you can finalize and create your brand-new Corvette starship. There are three Corvette design styles:

Titan

Thunderbird

Ambassador

You will be able to compare with your current primary starship. With basic modules, you will likely get a C-class Corvette, with low stats in Damage Potential, Shield Strength, Hyperdrive Range, and Manoeuvrability.

Fret not, you will be able to customize your ship with new modules as and when you get your hands on them. You can also upgrade/install technologies like you do to other starships in No Man's Sky.

How to get Salvageable Scrap for Corvette Module in No Man's Sky?

To get Salvageable Scrap for Corvette Module in No Man's Sky, follow these steps:

Planet with Salvageable Scraps in No Man's Sky (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming / Hello Games)

Identify which planet in your star system has Salvaged Scrap - An in-game pop-up in the bottom right will give you a hint that your star system has one such planet. Use C to trigger a planetary scan and point at the planets to figure out which one has Salvageable Scrap .

- An in-game pop-up in the bottom right will give you a hint that your star system has one such planet. Use to trigger a planetary scan and point at the planets to figure out which one has . Use F for visor to search for Salveagable Scrap - The Target Sweep mode will help you figure out which direction and how far the nearest Salveagable Scrap is.

- The Target Sweep mode will help you figure out which direction and how far the nearest Salveagable Scrap is. Mine the ground to reach the scrap and break the protective casings with the mining beam - The number of protective casing will determine the rarity of the Salvaged Scrap in No Man's Sky.

- The number of protective casing will determine the rarity of the Salvaged Scrap in No Man's Sky. Mine the container to get its contents

Getting the Salvaged Scrap (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming / Hello Games)

During my playthrough, No Man's Sky told me in the bottom right that I was in a system where there was a planet where I could find Salvaged Scrap for Corvette Module. I had to use the planetary scan to figure out which planet it was and beeline to it.

Once there, the visor's Target Sweep Mode pinpointed the location. All I needed to do was get there, mine the ground, disable the two Protective Casings with the mining beam, and claim the module. I ended up with 1x Corroded Chip, 1x Ambassador-Class Cockpit, 1x Ambassador Wing Module, and 1x Sentinel Boundary Map.

Corvette Interior Customization Guide for No Man's Sky

The Corvette's interior can be explored and customized in No Man's Sky with both useful and cosmetic modules (3000 part limit). Each of these modules will have some resource requirements. Use Z to bring up the build menu and then design depending on the space available and your whims.

Corvette interior (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming / Hello Games)

For example, the Mission Radar requires 40x Gold, 1x Microprocessor, and 1x Ion Battery.

No Man's Sky Corvette beginner tips and tricks

When you are starting off on your Corvette journey in No Man's Sky, you can keep these things in mind:

Autopilot - The Corvette starship has an autopilot if you want to leave your captain's seat and roam around. We will have a detailed guide later on regarding this.

- The Corvette starship has an autopilot if you want to leave your captain's seat and roam around. We will have a detailed guide later on regarding this. Balance/Symmetry does not matter (for now) - In my tinkering, I did not notice any adverse impact of asymmetry on the performance of my Corvette.

- In my tinkering, I did not notice any adverse impact of asymmetry on the performance of my Corvette. Be mindful of the installed technologies.

Modules have different effects on your Corvette - Read on their effects and plan accordingly. For example, the Habitation Module will decide on the interior space and cargo size limit. We will have a specific guide on modules and effects later on.

Read on their effects and plan accordingly. For example, the Habitation Module will decide on the interior space and cargo size limit. We will have a specific guide on modules and effects later on. You can Open Hatch and go out for a Space Walk.

You can dock your Corvette to the outside of your Freighter and beam in/out - The beaming into the freighter button is opposite to the Open hatch one.

- The beaming into the freighter button is opposite to the Open hatch one. You can use the Corvette Workshop Cache (in the Corvette Workshop Area in the Space Station) to check refunded Corvette Modules.

You can customize the color of modules on your Corvette.

Beam point in Corvette (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming / Hello Games)

How to get S-Class Corvette in No Man's Sky?

You can upgrade your Corvette to S-Class in No Man's Sky at the Starship Outfitting Terminal in No Man's Sky.

Upgrading starship class in No Man's Sky (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming / Hello Games)

Go to the Starship Outfitting Terminal in No Man's Sky

Choose Upgrade Ship Class

Pay the required amount of Nanites

That's all that you need to know in our No Man's Sky Ultimate Beginner guide. If you think we missed out on anything, do drop a comment below. The NMS community is already sharing exciting designs. We will be posting the best ones of them soon.

