No Man's Sky patch 4.05 official notes: Supercharged slots, difficulty scaling, and a plethora of fixes

Hello Games continues to release new No Man's Sky patches to tweak game elements and fix issues encountered after Waypoint. Patch 4.0 marked another major update released in 2022 that added new features and overhauled visual graphics, among other things. The latest patch further brings several more fixes to the game.

With patch 4.05, technology inventories in No Man's Sky can contain supercharged slots that will significantly boost. The number of supercharged slots depends on the class of the starship, freighter, or Multi-Tool, with C-Class having one slot available and S-Class having 4.

Bases will now show the difficulty settings with which they were created. Players who lock their difficulty settings permanently in No Man's Sky will have that reflected in their mode icon. The incoming damage that can affect technology scales with the current strength of players' shields.

The latest No Man's Sky patch also brings in many fixes to issues such as asteroids appearing in the wrong color, UI glitches, untranslated text in Journey Milestone guidance missions, several visual issues, and more.

No Man's Sky patch 4.05 official notes

Bug fixes

Added an “Unread” icon to new entries in the Collected Knowledge catalogue of the information portal.

Technology inventories now have a chance to contain supercharged slots that substantially boost the stats of technologies deployed to those slots. The number of supercharged slots is tied to the starship class, freighter, or Multi-Tool in question, with one slot available for C-Class and 4 for S-Class.

An icon reflecting the player’s current mode is visible alongside the icon representing their current platform.

Players who elect to lock their difficulty settings permanently will have this reflected in their mode icon.

Bases now show the difficulty settings with which they were created.

Added an option on the inventory page to temporarily expand extensive inventories and view them without the need to scroll.

Clicking an inventory filter a second time will now disable that filter.

New visuals have been added when reloading a save from within the game menus.

The chance of technology being broken by incoming damage now scales with the current strength of your shields.

The Save Point blueprint is now available for research aboard the Space Anomaly.

The value and quality of items found in crashed freighter storage containers have increased.

Fixed several visual issues related to purchasing new inventory slots.

Fixed an issue that could prevent the save summary text from appearing correctly on the final save slot in the list.

Fixed an issue that could cause technology items to fail to install correctly in some weapons or ships acquired from the Quicksilver Synthesis Companion.

The technology research trees remain open when purchasing multiple parts with difficulty setting zero costs.

Fixed an issue that caused the cursor to reset to the center of the screen upon certain button inputs on the storage container transfer screen.

Fixed an issue that could cause Exosuit Upgrade Chart hints to continue displaying after the chart had been used or sold.

Fixed an issue that caused the Paralysis Mortar not to be known by default when opting to start with all technologies known.

Fixed an issue that could prevent the technology slot purchase screen from offering more than 30 slots in some rare circumstances.

Fixed an issue that could cause entries to disappear from the Plaque, Monolith, or Abandoned Building pages of the Collected Knowledge catalogue.

Fixed an issue that could cause players to fall through the floor of their freighter when loading in particular locations.

Fixed an issue that could cause the base building tutorial to fail to progress past the “Powering the Base” section.

Fixed a rare issue that could cause mission events involving base NPCs to point to the wrong system. This recovery will take place upon visiting the incorrectly marked system.

Launch Fuel canisters always fully recharge the Launch Thrusters, even on harder difficulty settings.

Added additional fuel information to the “Summon Ship” error messages.

Fixed an issue that caused some players to have inaccessible slots when viewing storage container inventories on their freighter.

Increased the time the information portal displays the preview of unread guide entries before cycling to the next entry.

Fixed an issue that caused the collision box for the Industrial Pallet to be too big.

Warp Hypercores will now always fully charge the ship's hyperdrive, even on the hardest fuel settings.

Fixed an issue that caused some Journey Milestone guidance missions to report the milestone as complete incorrectly.

Fixed an issue that allowed inventories to be expanded beyond the intended limit for their C/B/A/S class rating.

Fixed an issue that could occasionally cause asteroids to appear the wrong color.

Fixed a visual issue that caused some customization banner options to appear in the wrong place in the UI.

Fixed a minor visual issue with mission icons during Journey Milestone guidance missions.

Fixed several visual issues with inventory slot purchasing.

Fixed several instances of untranslated text in Journey Milestone guidance missions.

Fixed an issue that prevented the “Missions Done” stat from being displayed correctly in the Korvax section of the Journey Milestone page.

Fixed a memory issue affecting time-based missions.

Fixed an issue that could cause a softlock on load after triggering a Journey Milestone guidance mission involving the mission board within a pirate-controlled system.

Fixed a memory issue affecting the save process.

Fixed an issue that could cause framerate loss while browsing extensive freighter inventories.

Fixed several networking issues.

Fixed a rare issue related to saving the game while the disc was busy.

Hello Games has assured No Man's Sky players that they will continue to listen to their feedback and address reported issues in future patches. Players can raise tickets for any bugs or glitches in No Man's Sky by submitting a report here.

