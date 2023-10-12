"No one steals my thunder": League of Legends LoLdle answers 463 (Wednesday, October 13, 2023)

The LoLdle answers for its 463rd iteration are now available. To successfully complete October 13's puzzles, it's important to have a good grasp of the game's characters, their abilities, and skins. Additionally, some quotes related to them should also be familiar to players if they want to get the answers to all five questions correctly. After successfully solving today's puzzles, feel free to share your results on social media.

The quote puzzle for October 13, 2023, is:

"No one steals my thunder."

This article answers all five LoLdle questions for October 13, 2023.

Evelynn, Nidalee, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for 463rd edition (October 13, 2023)

The LoLdle solutions for the October 13, 2023, puzzles are as follows:

Classic: Illaoi

Illaoi Quote: Zeri

Zeri Ability: Yorick, Bonus : Q

Yorick, : Q Emoji: Leona

Leona Splash Art: Tristana, Bonus: Firefighter Tristana

It should be easy to guess Illaoi's name, as she's a popular champion in League of Legends. Hailing from Bilgewater, this character debuted in the game in 2015. Today's quote should only take a couple of seconds to link to Zeri, a frequently used ADC in LoL.

Due to Yorick's high pick rate, identifying his Q ability should not pose a challenge. Similarly, today's emoji puzzle is pretty simple, with Leona being a prominent LoL champion. Lastly, Tristana's Firefighter splash art is quite easy to identify.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some previous LoLdle answers:

October 12, LoLdle 462: Evelynn, Nidalee, Maokai, Jarvan IV, Mordekaiser

Evelynn, Nidalee, Maokai, Jarvan IV, Mordekaiser October 11, LoLdle 461: Cho’Gath, Master Yi, Volibear, Camille, Shaco

Cho’Gath, Master Yi, Volibear, Camille, Shaco October 10, LoLdle 460: Aatrox, Jinx, Sejuani, Kennen, Tahm Kench

Aatrox, Jinx, Sejuani, Kennen, Tahm Kench October 9, LoLdle 459: Sona, Shyvana, Diana, Seraphine, Shen

Sona, Shyvana, Diana, Seraphine, Shen October 8, LoLdle 458: Gnar, Morgana, Malzahar, Vi, Varus

Gnar, Morgana, Malzahar, Vi, Varus October 7, LoLdle 457: Gragas, Nilah, Vi, Kayle, Teemo

Gragas, Nilah, Vi, Kayle, Teemo October 6, LoLdle 456: Sylas, Ornn, Nidalee, Ivern, Naafiri

Sylas, Ornn, Nidalee, Ivern, Naafiri October 5, LoLdle 455: Rell, Mordekaiser, Brand, Kayn, Urgot

Rell, Mordekaiser, Brand, Kayn, Urgot October 4, LoLdle 454: Gangplank, Vel’Koz, Milio, Singed, Jhin

Gangplank, Vel’Koz, Milio, Singed, Jhin October 3, LoLdle 453: Pyke, Diana, Illaoi, Aatrox, Camille

Pyke, Diana, Illaoi, Aatrox, Camille October 2, LoLdle 452: Riven, Nautilus, Twitch, Varus, Trundle

Riven, Nautilus, Twitch, Varus, Trundle October 1, LoLdle 451: Udyr, Fiddlesticks, Sylas, Lucian, Sona

Udyr, Fiddlesticks, Sylas, Lucian, Sona September 30, LoLdle 450: Viktor, Rammus, Twisted Fate, Fiddlesticks, Xin Zhao

Viktor, Rammus, Twisted Fate, Fiddlesticks, Xin Zhao September 29, LoLdle 449: Janna, Senna, Corki, Udyr, Draven

Janna, Senna, Corki, Udyr, Draven September 28, LoLdle 448: Lee Sin, Yone, Poppy, Illaoi, Diana

Lee Sin, Yone, Poppy, Illaoi, Diana September 27, LoLdle 447: Zeri, Sivir, Lux, Maokai, Sion

Zeri, Sivir, Lux, Maokai, Sion September 26, LoLdle 446: Senna, Jax, Wukong, Zyra, Kalista

Senna, Jax, Wukong, Zyra, Kalista September 25, LoLdle 445: Amumu, Zed, Graves, Kalista, Gnar

The LoLdle answers for its 464th edition will be published on October 14, 2023.