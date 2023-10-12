"No one steals my thunder": League of Legends LoLdle answers 463 (Wednesday, October 13, 2023)

The LoLdle answers for its 463rd iteration are now available. To successfully complete October 13's puzzles, it's important to have a good grasp of the game's characters, their abilities, and skins. Additionally, some quotes related to them should also be familiar to players if they want to get the answers to all five questions correctly. After successfully solving today's puzzles, feel free to share your results on social media.
The quote puzzle for October 13, 2023, is:
"No one steals my thunder."
This article answers all five LoLdle questions for October 13, 2023.
Evelynn, Nidalee, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for 463rd edition (October 13, 2023)
The LoLdle solutions for the October 13, 2023, puzzles are as follows:
- Classic: Illaoi
- Quote: Zeri
- Ability: Yorick, Bonus: Q
- Emoji: Leona
- Splash Art: Tristana, Bonus: Firefighter Tristana
It should be easy to guess Illaoi's name, as she's a popular champion in League of Legends. Hailing from Bilgewater, this character debuted in the game in 2015. Today's quote should only take a couple of seconds to link to Zeri, a frequently used ADC in LoL.
Due to Yorick's high pick rate, identifying his Q ability should not pose a challenge. Similarly, today's emoji puzzle is pretty simple, with Leona being a prominent LoL champion. Lastly, Tristana's Firefighter splash art is quite easy to identify.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some previous LoLdle answers:
- October 12, LoLdle 462: Evelynn, Nidalee, Maokai, Jarvan IV, Mordekaiser
- October 11, LoLdle 461: Cho’Gath, Master Yi, Volibear, Camille, Shaco
- October 10, LoLdle 460: Aatrox, Jinx, Sejuani, Kennen, Tahm Kench
- October 9, LoLdle 459: Sona, Shyvana, Diana, Seraphine, Shen
- October 8, LoLdle 458: Gnar, Morgana, Malzahar, Vi, Varus
- October 7, LoLdle 457: Gragas, Nilah, Vi, Kayle, Teemo
- October 6, LoLdle 456: Sylas, Ornn, Nidalee, Ivern, Naafiri
- October 5, LoLdle 455: Rell, Mordekaiser, Brand, Kayn, Urgot
- October 4, LoLdle 454: Gangplank, Vel’Koz, Milio, Singed, Jhin
- October 3, LoLdle 453: Pyke, Diana, Illaoi, Aatrox, Camille
- October 2, LoLdle 452: Riven, Nautilus, Twitch, Varus, Trundle
- October 1, LoLdle 451: Udyr, Fiddlesticks, Sylas, Lucian, Sona
- September 30, LoLdle 450: Viktor, Rammus, Twisted Fate, Fiddlesticks, Xin Zhao
- September 29, LoLdle 449: Janna, Senna, Corki, Udyr, Draven
- September 28, LoLdle 448: Lee Sin, Yone, Poppy, Illaoi, Diana
- September 27, LoLdle 447: Zeri, Sivir, Lux, Maokai, Sion
- September 26, LoLdle 446: Senna, Jax, Wukong, Zyra, Kalista
- September 25, LoLdle 445: Amumu, Zed, Graves, Kalista, Gnar
The LoLdle answers for its 464th edition will be published on October 14, 2023.