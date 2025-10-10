No Sleep mission walkthrough in Battlefield 6 Campaign (Mission 5)

The No Sleep mission in Battlefield 6 is the fifth quest in the campaign mode. It starts with Mills, Lopez, and Murphy holding a conversation inside a house. After the conversation ends, you will be loaded into the mission screen with some basic description of the situation. A Pax Armata cell in Brooklyn alongside a NATO summit event. You and your team will be tasked with stopping a series of strikes to protect the city.

This article will highlight the most effective method to complete the No Sleep mission in Battlefield 6.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion.

Battlefield 6 Campaign Mission 5: No Sleep walkthrough

Here is a complete overview of how you can complete the No Sleep mission in Battlefield 6 with ease:

Assault the Pax Brooklyn HQ

Attend Acre’s briefing

Starting cinematic at night near Brooklyn (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming | EA)

You will be playing as MSgt Haz Carter on Assault in this mission with SSgt Lopez as Support, and GySgt as the Engineer. As the leader of the Dagger 1-3 team, you will fly into the city at night while spotting a naval warship patrolling the waters. Once you touch down at the base, you will receive the mission objective.

Sgt Acre's briefing in No Sleep mission in Battlefield 6 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming | EA)

Follow Sgt Acre to the room on the left marked with the objective marker. The NPC will relay some information about the next steps of the mission and direct you to begin securing houses around a Pax cell.

Howard Acre's tag collectible item in No Sleep mission in Battlefield 6 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming | EA)

You can also find Howard Acre’s tag collectible on the desk near the entry door inside the briefing room.

Take position to begin the operation

Breach basement door to begin clearing house (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming | EA)

Go out of the briefing room and take a right to reach the objective marker. Meet up with your squad to check in with the rest of the group. Follow along and head into the alley route, and enter the houses at the end of the route. Enemy combatants will be present on the opposite side of the house.

Follow your squad into the basement stairs of the house on the other side of the street. Interact with the door to use a sledgehammer and open a path. The basement and living areas can be checked to clear them. Head up through the stairs and break open the door near the window. You will need to take down two enemies taking cover behind a table in this room.

Take the path on the right and head to the other side of the floor to access the stairs. Move up and open break open the room doors to eliminate more Pax soldiers.

Clear the townhouses

You will need to interact with the brick wall inside the house to breach it. A few more enemies will be waiting for you on the other side, so prepare for combat. Once all the soldiers are taken down, you will receive the next objective.

Hold until SIGINT is in position/Give cover for the friendly squads

Head over to the roof of the house to reach the new objective marker. Clear out all the Pax combatants on the roof to secure the location. You can also find a rocket launcher in a crate on this roof.

From the top of the roof, take down all enemies on the opposite side. You will need to eliminate soldiers present on the roof and peeking through the windows of the houses. There will be a large group that you have to defeat, so it is recommended to take the fight from behind cover and retreat to safety if taking damage.

This is where the rocket launcher comes in clutch, as you can shoot it directly at the houses to take the Pax forces down.

Clear the Pax HQ

Clearing the Pax HQ in No Sleep mission in Battlefield 6 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming | EA)

Move through the left side of the roof and follow the squad to the next objective location. Go in through the roof entrance and clear the room directly below the stairs. You will find an empty room with a lot of equipment but no enemies.

It will be revealed in the conversation that Kincaid has a mole inside the warship and is planning to launch a strike on the city. The tablet will ring, and you will have a short conversation with Kincaid.

Go downstairs and take down all enemies that try to block your path. Once you have taken down all soldiers and cleared the basement, this objective will be marked as complete.

Investigate Underground

Clear underground area and traps in No Sleep mission in Battlefield 6 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming | EA)

The squad will be able to find a trap door below the bed in the basement level. Use this to drop down into the narrow tunnels. Keep a lookout for lasers projecting from the walls of the tunnels. These are traps that you need to go near and interact with to defuse them. Move forward to discover a warehouse-like building.

Repel down the hole on the floor toward the train tracks. Eliminate all enemies in this area to clear the location. It will be dark, so you can equip a pair of night vision goggles for this section. After securing the tracks, you will get a new objective marker on the screen. Follow the squad to find the moving signal.

Breach metal door to find Kincaid's armored train (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming | EA)

Breach the metal door to find a train leaving the area and several enemies guarding it. Take down all of the Pax soldiers to complete the underground investigation.

Stop the attack

Pursue the train

Chase the train underground in No Sleep mission in Battlefield 6 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming | EA)

Drive the armored vehicle and follow the train. You will need to dodge exploding parts of the tunnel and rubble to help the squad take down other vehicles guarding the rear of the train. After some time, the chase comes to an end when an enemy armored vehicle crashes to block your path.

Secure the construction site

Take the tunnel exit on the left to move above ground. You can find some supplies and weapons inside the open metal container. You will need to defeat multiple enemies outside the tunnel area. Move up after eliminating the soldiers to reach near the houses. Follow the objective marker to reach the next location.

Board the Little Bird

Defeat all enemies to reach the helicopter in No Sleep mission in Battlefield 6 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming | EA)

Move to the building with the broken walls on the side. Climb through the stairs and eliminate all Pax soldiers inside to make your way to the roof. At the end, climb the rubble and reach the helicopter waiting for your squad on the roof.

During the cinematic, you will be able to aim at the train tracks on the bridge. A few jets will fly in and demolish the bridge to halt the train’s escape.

Stop the strike

Launch a strike on the bridge to stop the train (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming | EA)

You will be dropped off on the bridge and need to climb down to the destroyed train. Search the area for the telemetry device inside the carriages. You will need to fight some more enemies in this burning arena. Some supplies will be available at this location to replenish ammo and equipment.

Make your way through the crashed train while defeating all soldiers on the way to reach the objective marker. You can choose to switch your weapons when necessary to take close-range fights more effectively.

Interact with the consoles to disable the strike (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming | EA)

Near the final objective area, you will need to prone and crawl below burning rubble to find the main carriage with all the equipment. Interact with the devices on the desks to disconnect them. You will then need to interact with a pile of boxes on the left to disconnect all wires going into the batteries.

No Sleep mission in Battlefield 6 ends with intercepting few missile strikes (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming | EA)

Interact with the computer on the right side to initiate the final cinematic. It will show that two missiles were launched from the naval warship, striking the city. However, the others are intercepted to protect the rest of the city.

This marks the end of the No Sleep mission in Battlefield 6. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates, guides, and news.

