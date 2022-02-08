Noble Esports Twitter handle deleted after accusations of default in salaries to staff

Noble Esports, one of the most prominent North American esports organizations, has been accused of default in salaries within the staff, prompting the organization to remove its Twitter handle.

From Apex Legends to Fortnite to Valorant, Noble Esports has multiple active and former esports rosters. However, quite recently, the organization seems to be going through turmoil, which could be a premonition of its inevitable folding.

Noble Esports accused of default in salaries to staff

The situation was brought to the public eye first when Noble’s partnerships manager, Dan “Dizbog” Goodman, shared a lengthy message on Twitter announcing his departure, stating Noble’s owner, Kyle McDougal, as a key reason for his exit.

Goodman started off his message with warm wishes for all the active and former Noble players as well as content creators and thanked Naz Assar (Chief Operating Officer) and Theresa "Fogibear" Foessel (CMO/ Talent Manager) for his amazing work experience.

Goodman also thanked Cory "Fenix" Carruth, the Chief Executive Officer of Noble Esports, for giving him the opportunity. He also shared his thoughts about Kyle McDougal, the owner of Noble, stating him as the reason behind Noble’s fall.

With all due respect, you were warned, advised, and simply were uncomfortable to work with.

Goodman also stated that McDougal overstepped everyone and showed distrust and immaturity. He also mentioned NFTs as one of the reasons behind the failure to pay the employees and leading to Noble’s downfall.

Nobility Token, a cryptocurrency venture backed by Noble, is still up and running on its app and marketplace and is likely the Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Goodman mentioned.

Noble Esports Twitter deleted after acquisitions of default in salaries to staff

Soon after Goodman’s message, the Noble Twitter account tweeted out a message which was as follows:

Hello, Noble fans. This is the social media team. We will not be working until we ALL receive the payment that was promised in our contracts.

Following this, the Twitter account was deleted, although the website still remains active.

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky



*tweet now deleted* It seems the Esports Team known as @NobleGG is having some payment issues when their social team slips this through LOL*tweet now deleted* It seems the Esports Team known as @NobleGG is having some payment issues when their social team slips this through LOL *tweet now deleted* https://t.co/NIhu9UmHcI

Gears of War player for Noble, Brandon “Toti” Insfran, shared on his Twitter that McDougal has stopped responding to direct messages, whereas Content Director Alice Chen stated in a TwitLonger post that she is missing a month's salary as well as all of her work samples.

Today, without paying us for our work OR formally terminating our contracts, Kyle has deactivated the @NobleGG Twitter account. I am missing a month of salary, as well as all of my work samples from the past year. It is incredibly frustrating and unfair. It is not our fault that the community has become aware of Kyle's wrongdoings.

As of writing, there has been no official word from Noble or Kyle McDougal. However, based on the statements shared by Goodman and Chen, it appears McDougal’s investment into NFTs may have caused the downfall of one of North America’s most prominent esports organizations, Noble Esports.

Edited by Shaheen Banu