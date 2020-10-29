The North American Noble Esports Valorant roster has officially disbanded

After being relegated by TSM in a 2-0 defeat during the NSG Tournament Qualifier, the Noble Esports NA Valorant roster sought to part ways, with only FGB and Tyti staying from the previous line-up.

Noble Esports’ initial North American Valorant roster was formed during the first week of September, primarily with former Prospects members. The team then consisted of Belal “FGB” Ahmad, Howard “Tetchra” Lebright, Tim “root” Dalton, Shawn “Shawn12590” O’Riley and Jason “jmoh” Mohandessi.

However, for the NA First Strike NSG Qualifiers, the team consisted of just Tyti, FGB and Tetchra (already signed by the org), who were joined by Sofa and Osias (not signed by the org).

The original members of Root, Shawn12590 and Jmoh had parted ways with the organization by then. While Root is currently playing for the orgless team Just For Fun, Shawn has signed up with Gen.G. Meanwhile, Jmoh is now part of the Immortals roster.

As of now @NobleGG Valorant is looking to trial with 3 players



- Sova / Skye

- Breach

- Reyna / Phoenix

- Killjoy / Cypher



Discord (fgb#0224) I will also take DMS on here.



roster as of now is @fgbVAL @tytitv — Noble fgb (@fgbVAL) October 28, 2020

However, after the early exit from the First Strike NSG Valorant Qualifiers, Noble Esports seem to have broken up once more and are now hosting trials for their 3 empty spots.

North American Noble Esports Valorant roster disbands

Mutually parted ways with @NobleGG, with that being said I am LFT for all future events

-t1/t2 scrim exp

-Very flexible schedule , on 24/7 everyday

-Lots of scrim experience on every agent but I prefer not to play Sentinel but can for the right team.

Will not disappoint, hmu. — tetchra (@tetchraFN) October 28, 2020

In a recent tweet, Tetchra suggested that there was no bad blood between him and Noble Esports, adding that the decision to part with the organization was mutual.

He wrote:

Advertisement

“Mutually parted ways with @NobleGG, with that being said I am LFT for all future events. t1/t2 scrim exp. Very flexible schedule, on 24/7 everyday. Lots of scrim experience on every agent but I prefer not to play Sentinel but can for the right team. Will not disappoint, hmu.”

Tetchra, Oasis and Sofa are now free agents, and it will be interesting to see in which Valorant roster they end up with.