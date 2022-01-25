Nobody Saves the World: All Knights Guild quests and ranks

Nobody Saves the World is a delightfully quirky RPG brought out by the developers at Drinkbox Studios. The popularity of this indie game has been increasing by the day, and the reason for it is the title's beautifully intricate world filled with colorful characters.

There are a number of quests and side-quests to get involved in Nobody Saves the World. Players can also join guilds and rise up in rank by completing the tasks given by fellow members. There are three guilds in the game: Knights Guild, the New League of Wizards, and the Thieves Guild.

What are the different echelons of the Knights Guild in Nobody Saves the World?

The first guild that players find in Nobody Saves the World is the Knights Guild. It is unlocked after completing the Grand Castle and procuring the gem shard early in the game. The guild is found at the Round Tables Tavern in New Oldtown. Players will be tasked to talk to Amanda to get inducted into the guild.

The location for the Knights Guild (Image via Nobody Saves the World)

Ranks

Squire: This is what the player starts with.

Apprentice Knight: Speak to Amanda after completing 3 Knights Guild Quests.

Knight: Speak to Amanda after completing 7 Knights Guild Quests.

Grandmaster Knight: Complete all the Knights Guild Quests.

Quests of Knights Guild

Knights Guild I (1/2): Become an Apprentice Knight

Knights Guild I (2/2): Talk to Amanda

Knights Guild II (1/2): Become a Knight by completing the necessary guild quests.

Knights Guild II (2/2): Talk to Amanda

Knights Guild III (1/3): Search for Laura in the Expanse.

Knights Guild III (2/3): Protect Laura and find the Hermit's Potions Book.

Knights Guild III (3/3): Speak with Amanda to become a Grandmaster Knight.

Quests

Gorilla Warfare I (1/2): Reach the King's Range in the Wormroot Woods.

Gorilla Warfare I (2/2): Complete the challenge as a Ranger.

Gorilla Warfare II (1/2): Go back to the King's Range.

Gorilla Warfare II (2/2): Complete the Ultimate Ranger Challenge.

The Breakable (1/2): Find Knight Temporary in the Moletopia Dungeon.

The Breakable (2/2): Clear the monsters in the stash without breaking the Crystal.

Ratsbane: The player has to survive a blow from Ratsbane, the One-Punch Monk.

Save For Last (1/2): Search for Sir Pumpkin in the Eldritch Gourd Dungeon.

Save For Last (2/2): Clear the monsters without killing the Elite Monster.

Dodge This (1/2): Find Sir Pumpkin near the Depleted Mines Dungeon.

Dodge This (2/2): Raid the Secret Corporation's power station and procure the Melon Malady Remedy.

Not Tomb Raider (1/2): Look for Laura in the Ancestral Forest.

Not Tomb Raider (2/2): Help Laura in the Animal's Bestiary.

Nobody Saves the World was released on January 18 by Drinkbox Studios. The game is available on Xbox One, Series X|S, and PC. The title is also available on Xbox Game Pass.

Edited by Shaheen Banu